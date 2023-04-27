Lewis Central’s Parker Matiyow, Glenwood’s Reagan Skarnulis and Abraham Lincoln’s Audrey Sandbothe all placed top ten in their respective events at the Drake Relays on Thursday.

Titans senior Matiyow’s best throw in the shot put went 52-foot-8, while Rams junior Skarnulis threw 52-foot-1.75 earned him a place in the top ten. Underwood senior Thomas Huenke just missed with a best throw of 51-foot-11.5.

Lynx sophomore Audrey Sandbothe leapt 17-foot-0.75 in the girls long jump to place ninth, while Eagles senior Jordyn Reimer placed 17th at 16-foot-8.25.

Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn placed 16th with a time of 9:28.44 in the boys 3200.