Treynor senior Clara Teigland achieved the fifth-best prelim time in the girls 100 hurdles, while AL junior Aidan Perez and LC senior Parker Matiyow threw discus as several other athletes competed at Drake Stadium on Friday.

Teigland’s time of 15.09 seconds won heat 2 and qualified her for the 100-meter hurdles final. The Cardinals senior did not place in the final (FS).

Abraham Lincoln junior Aidan Perez threw 152 feet in the boys discus, and Lewis Central senior Parker Matiyow threw 147-foot-7.

St. Albert senior Carly McKeever ran in the girls 100-meter dash, achieving a time of 13.26.

Saintes freshman Avah Underwood tied for 12th in the girls high jump at 5-foot-4.

Lili Denton, who holds the best freshman time in the state of Iowa, ran in the girls 800 at Drake with a time of 2:17.79.

Riverside’s 4x200 relay team (Veronica Andrusyshyn, Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson) placed fourth in heat one with a time of 1:45.59 to place 14th overall.

Glenwood ran in heat three of the girls 4x400 relay (Brooklyn Schultz, Breckyn Petersen, Jenna Hopp, Danika Arnold). The Rams placed 16th with a time of 4:07.30.