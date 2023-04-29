DES MOINES – Saturday at the Drake Relays was full of 4x100 relay teams from Council Bluffs competing with the best in the state, while Clara Teigland placed second in the state in girls 400-meter hurdles.

Cardinals senior Teigland, who ran the 100-meter hurdles on Friday, sped to a time of 1:01.70 in the girls 400-meter hurdles to place second out of 16 runners who qualified to run on the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium.

Treynor junior Karson Elwood also qualified, and placed 12th with a time of 55.81 in the boys event.

Abraham Lincoln (Ava Watkins, Hutson Rau, Aubrey Sandbothe, Abby LaSale) got the girls 4x100 started with the fastest time in heat one (52.12 seconds), ranking 69th overall.

The Lynx were one overall place behind Lewis Central (Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Irelynn James, Madeline Fidone) and were just one-hundredth of a second behind, running in heat four.

In heat two, St. Albert (Lili Denton, Madi Walter, Ellie Monahan, Carly McKeever) ran a time of 53.25.

Treynor achieved the 36th-best time in the girls 4x100 (51.33; Jozie Lewis, Alexa Schwartz, Allie Houser, Clara Teigland) from heat five, while Riverside ran a 51.72 (Veronica Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson).

Underwood placed 40th with a time of 51.45 (Hailey Martin, Tieler Hull, Aliyah Humphrey, Jordyn Reimer), but the best time from area teams was Glenwood (51.04; Zoie Carda, Jenna Hopp, Danika Arnold, Jaylynn Floyd) in 31st.

In the boys 4x100, Treynor placed the highest in 23rd with a time of 43.78 (Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Brady Wallace). Lewis Central followed in 37th (44.24; Curtis Witte, Brody Patlan, Braylon Kammrad, Jonathan Humpal). Underwood ran a 45-flat (Alex Ravlin, Riley Sealock, Mason Boothby, Will Buckholdt), and Glenwood a 46.51 (Jackson Mulkins, Keaton German, Tristan Meier, Payton Longmeyer).