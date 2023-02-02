CORALVILLE, Ia. -- In the first IGHSAU-sanctioned girls wrestling state championships, plenty of wrestlers represented the Council Bluffs area.

Beginning with the Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson co-op, known as the Squirrels, four athletes took part in the opening day of the state tournament on Thursday.

Kassidy Fiala (155, 27-9) won her first match with a pin 3:42 in, but was pinned in round two. She split her next two, pinning Dana Swedensky from Lewis Central in consolation round two.

Each of the other four Squirrels lost their first, but both Daniela Salinas (100, 14-17) and Sierra Wieland (125, 27-16) responded with decision wins, 11-5 and 9-5. Both lost their third match, however.

Jules Thomas (145, 20-17) lost both of her matches.

Lewis Central had an impressive eight wrestlers representing the Titans, and each of Maya Humlicek (105, 46-2), Sophie Barnes (125, 44-2) and Mahri Manz (140, 43-2) won their matches.

Both Humlicek and Manz won with pins in the first round, while Barnes pinned her first opponent midway through the third round and won 7-0 in her second match.

Humlicek lost 6-1 in the quarterfinals to Layla Phillips from Mason City, but Barnes was able to pin Ames’ Alexis Winkey in the quarters, and Manz did the same against Earlham’s Haley Glade.

Both Barnes and Manz advanced to Friday's semifinals.

Ava McNeal (100, 39-5), Cierra Elderbaum (110, 35-8) and Espie Almazan (145, 42-3) each won their first match, but fell in the second.

McNeal responded with pins in the second and third consolation rounds, and Almazan won 4-3 and with a pin in the consolation rounds.

Susan Elderbaum (120, 17-11) and Dana Swedensky (28-11) both responded from first-round losses with wins.

Both Elderbaum sisters were pinned in their third matches on Thursday.

From AHSTW, Isabella Canada (235, 17-3) represented the Vikings with a pair of decision wins to get her state tournament started well, but lost 5-2 in the quarterfinals.

Glenwood’s Maya Rivas (16-12) and Emily Lundvall (120, 25-7) both won their first matches, but were both pinned in the third minute of their second matches.

Lundvall responded with a pin 3:33 into her third match, but Rivas was pinned early in the second round, as was Lundvall in consolation round three.

Lauralyse Flint-Spencer (130, 23-15), a late addition after the fourth-place finisher at regionals was unable to compete, was pinned in her two matches.

Molly Allen (115, 28-0) from Riverside continued her undefeated run with a pair of pins to open the state tournament. The two other Bulldogs, Carly Henderson (120, 28-6) and Kia Meek (170, 23-23) both split their first two matches.

Henderson came back with a 4-2 decision win in the second consolation round.

The Treynor Cardinals had four wrestlers – Emma Miller (105, 21-12), Adalyn Minahan (115, 24-12), Andyn White (125, 29-9) and Emerson Gregg (130, 21-16) – who all split their first two matches.

Miller, Minahan and White each lost their third match on Thursday, while Gregg recorded her second straight win with a 4-2 decision.

Finally, Underwood’s Kalen pinned two opponents but was also pinned twice as the Eagles’ lone state tournament rep.