 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical

Dec. 21 Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Rankings

  • 0
1216-cbn-spo-albasketball-p8

Abraham Lincoln head coach Jason Isaacson communicates with his team from the sideline during the second quarter on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

1. Ames (5-1)

2. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (6-0)

3. Pleasant Valley (6-0)

4. Waukee Northwest (5-1)

5. Sioux City, East (7-1)

6. Johnston (5-1)

7t. Iowa City, West (6-0)

7t. Cedar Falls (3-1)

9. Valley, West Des Moines (6-0)

10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids (5-1)

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 19. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 10. Waterloo, West 9. Mason City 8. Waterloo, East 7. Cedar Rapids, Washington 3. Des Moines, Hoover 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 1. Linn-Mar, Marion 1.

People are also reading…

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (5-0)

2. Harlan (6-0)

3. Estherville Lincoln Central (7-1)

4. Ballard (5-1)

5. Washington (6-0)

6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (4-1)

7. Clear Creek-Amana (6-0)

8. Clear Lake (4-1)

9. Fort Madison (6-0)

10. Pella (4-2)

Others receiving votes: Bondurant Farrar 25. Denison-Schleswig 21. Humboldt 13. Waverly-Shell Rock 13. Decorah 10. Hampton-Dumont 9. Dubuque Wahlert 8. Charles City 7. Spencer 5. Clarke, Osceola 2. Central Clinton, De Witt 2.

Class 2A

1. Van Meter (6-0)

2. Denver (7-1)

3. Central Lyon (6-0)

4. Western Christian, Hull (5-2)

5. Aplington-Parkersburg (5-1)

6. Monticello (7-0)

7t. Des Moines Christian (5-1)

7t. Boyden-Hull (5-1)

9t. Camanche (6-0)

9t. Clarion-Goldfield (6-0)

Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 22. Roland-Story, Story City 19. Treynor 19. Osage 9. Jesup 8. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7. Forest City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 6. Pella Christian 4. Mediapolis 3. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. Williamsburg 3. Wilton 1.

Class 1A

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (8-0)

2. Grand View Christian (8-0)

3. Easton Valley (7-0)

4. St. Mary's, Remsen (6-0)

5. Martensdale-St. Marys (6-0)

6. AHSTW, Avoca (6-0)

7. Lake Mills (7-0)

8. North Mahaska, New Sharon (7-0)

9. Newman Catholic, Mason City (7-0)

10. New London (5-0)

Others receiving votes: Janesville 17. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 13. Edgewood-Colesburg 13. Montezuma 9. West Fork, Sheffield 9. Dunkerton 7. WACO, Wayland 4. Springville 2. CAM, Anita 2. West Harrison, Mondamin 1. Danville 1. Madrid 1. East Mills 1.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynx lockdown Wolverines

Lynx lockdown Wolverines

The Abraham Lincoln basketball teams defeated Sioux City West on Friday at home, with the girls team winning 65-43 and the boys winning 79-42.

Eagles soar past Saintes

Eagles soar past Saintes

Underwood girls basketball limited St. Albert's offense in Monday's 44-29 home win. The Eagles held the Saintes to four points in the first qu…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert