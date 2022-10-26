Des Moines Public Schools investigate incident after Hoover, Thomas Jefferson football game

Des Moines Public School is investigating an incident that occurred after the Thomas Jefferson football game against Des Moines Hoover on Friday night in Council Bluffs, in which DM Hoover head coach Theo Evans claimed students from T.J. were yelling obscenities, calling his players racial slurs, throwing objects at them and shoving cameras and phones in their face, according to a Facebook post shared after the game.

The incident allegedly occurred after fans stormed the field.

In the same post, Evans stated that 50 or more students tried to start a fight after the DM Hoover team left the locker room as they were getting onto the bus.

Both Des Moines and Council Bluffs school districts are now looking into the incident.

DM Hoover principal Qynee Kelly posted a statement sharing details of the alleged incident. She also stated that "the Hoover team wanted to share that they are doing alright and have processed as a team and are moving forward."

She added that "Des Moines Public Schools is currently formulating a plan in the hopes of working with the Iowa High Schools Athletic Association and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson to ensure that something like this never takes place again."