Des Moines Public Schools investigates incident after Hoover, Thomas Jefferson football game

Des Moines Public School is investigating an incident that occurred after the Thomas Jefferson football game against Des Moines Hoover on Friday night in Council Bluffs.

DM Hoover head coach Theo Evans claimed students from T.J. were yelling obscenities, calling his players racial slurs, throwing objects at them and shoving cameras and phones in their face, according to a Facebook post shared after the game.

The incident allegedly occurred after fans stormed the field.

In the same post, Evans stated that 50 or more students tried to start a fight after the DM Hoover team left the locker room as they were getting onto the bus.

Both Des Moines and Council Bluffs school districts are now looking into the incident.

Council Bluffs Superintendent Dr. Vickie Murillo released a statement to the Nonpareil on Wednesday.

"It is unfortunate the statements being made by Hoover High School representatives have unfairly exaggerated the two-minute exchange between our Thomas Jefferson High School students and the Hoover players on the field with unsubstantiated claims of throwing items," Murillo said. "More disturbingly, claims of racist behavior have dominated the headlines with no direct evidence. Racism in any form is not tolerated in our school district.

"Video from the game provides evidence that the reports of one-sided aggressiveness are inaccurate. A few of the Hoover players went out of their way to engage with the TJ students. They can be seen walking away from the direction of the locker room to engage in aggressive behavior, such as shoving TJ students. The reports of large crowds of students near the player’s bus after the game are also not supported by the security video footage in the area.

"None of the specific concerns about these claims were brought to our attention before the Hoover coach posted on social media or was interviewed by the news. We were not given the opportunity to investigate or confirm their account of events. We would have certainly collaborated with them to complete an investigation."

DM Hoover principal Qynee Kelly posted a statement to Twitter on Tuesday, sharing details of the alleged incident. She also stated that "the Hoover team wanted to share that they are doing alright and have processed as a team and are moving forward."

She added, "Des Moines Public Schools is currently formulating a plan in the hopes of working with the Iowa High Schools Athletic Association and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson to ensure that something like this never takes place again."

On Wednesday, the district shared that three students' "inappropriate behavior that evening" has been addressed.

"We do not condone demeaning or aggressive language, and have addressed the inappropriate behavior of three students that evening," Murillo said. "The actions of a small number of students do not reflect the student body, the school culture, or the respect for diversity that is prevalent at Thomas Jefferson High School. I can speak on behalf of the school district and the school that these claims will not define our students and school community.

Murillo said district will review with students the protocols for fan interaction at future events.

"We regret that our Thomas Jefferson student section did not wait to rush the field before the Hoover football team had exited to the locker room on Friday," the statement read. "The students were naturally excited for the Homecoming game win and wanted to celebrate with our players."