Devine finds success in life-long passion

Lewis Central senior Will Devine remembers growing up with the game of soccer from around the time he could walk. He and his brother, Paul, use to practice in the backyard.

All those hours of hard work turned Devine into one of the premier goalkeepers in the state of Iowa, helping Lewis Central to its second state title this season.

His performance this year led to him being named the Council Bluffs Player of the Year.

"It feels really good," Devine said about winning the award. "I know last year, one of my buddies Colton Costello got the award, so two people, two years winning that award says something about Lewis Central soccer definitely."

Devine credited his brother with being a big influence on his soccer career.

"It’s always been fun having an older brother teaching me things and keeping me in check," he said. "He’s always down to go out into the yard and kick a ball around. He’s definitely helped me be who I am today. It also works perfectly because whenever he wanted to shoot he’d just make me put my goalkeeper gloves on so he wouldn’t have to shag the ball. It kind of worked out perfectly.

"...I truly think it was just a brotherly bond. We both loved it and we always both just kept turning to it. We tried baseball and basketball and football, but soccer is definitely the one sport that was different."

Devine has played goalkeeper for his club teams since around 10 years of age, but it wasn't until this past season that he finally stepped into the net for the Titans. While he was one of the best goalies in the state this year, he also showed his ability on the field in 2019 and 2021. In 2021 he made the All-State team.

"He’s like a brick wall back there, but you have also give credit to our backline," Lewis Central head coach James Driver said. "They played great this year as well. He adds kind of an extra layer of protection when the defense gets beat, which didn’t happen very often this year but when it did, Will came up huge for us. He’s actually really unique. He’s an extremely gifted goalkeeper but he’s also a phenomenal field player."

Devine helped lead the Titans to an 18-3 record, including 14 shutouts. He finished the season with 59 saves and nine goals allowed in nearly 1,400 minutes in net. The nine goals were the lowest amount of goals allowed by any Class 2A goalie.

This season alone, Devine made it on that All-State Tournament Team, was the Hawkeye-10 goalkeeper of the year, the Hawkeye-10 senior of the year and finished his career as a two-time state champion.

Devine said being a part of a historic defense was a highlight of the season.

"That’s definitely crazy," he said. "Not many people get to experience something like that. It definitely helped us with our confidence. Our backline was unstoppable to begin with and then adding me back there for that last layer of defense that’s just a confidence booster itself. ... It’s still a crazy feeling, it definitely is. Especially being able to go out like this my senior year, I couldn’t ask for more."

When he's not playing soccer Devine likes to spend time outdoors, hunting and fishing. Driver said Devine's personality made him a pleasure to coach.

"Will is just a fun-loving, hardworking individual, who will have your back," Driver said. "He brings that leadership, that dedication to our team. Guys kind of look to him and they follow suit. He’s really personable. He likes to have fun. He’s actually really outdoorsy.

"He likes to hunt, he likes to fish, he likes to get outside and disc golf. He’s just a fun-loving person in my opinion. He’s somebody that you’re glad you get to coach and eventually once he’s older you get to call a lifelong friend."

Devine isn't done with his soccer career yet.

Next year he'll be attending Iowa Western. The Reivers are coming off a national title and Devine hopes to add his talent to a loaded team.

Driver said he believes there's no reason Devine won't find success at the next level.

"The future of Will is unlimited," Driver said. "If he puts the work in he has the capabilities and the abilities to go far. Not only academically, but athletically. … Iowa Western is a solid program, national champions, and I know he’s going to be competing for a spot there and I look forward to him earning that spot coming right out of the gate his first year, holding it down his second year and then I’m going to root for him and hope he goes to a four-year university where he can continue to play soccer."

Devine also added that this year's state title was won in memory of late teammate Evan Edwards.