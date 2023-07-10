Lewis Central used a key third inning to pull away from Glenwood 9-3 to beat the Rams for the third time this season at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs in the Class 3A Substate 8 semifinal.

“There are no secrets in a third meeting,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “We knew if they gave us free passes from the mound, we needed to take advantage. We had eight hits on the board, and when you look at a lot of those, I think six of them were high-quality at-bats that helped produce runs, and I’m very happy about that.

“At the same time, we left some runners on base and still missed out on some key hits. But it’s a good sign that we still have a little more room to improve yet as we get ready to reach our goals.”

The Titans drew first blood as Luke Woltmann hit a solo shot toward center field to put the Titans up immediately in this district final. The score would stand until the top of the third when Trent Patton connected for an RBI double to tie the score.

The Titans answered back in a strong way as the bats got hot with RBI singles from Casey Clair and Logan Manz, followed by a sac fly RBI from Jack Doolittle and Ty Thomson, scoring off a wild pitch to make it 5-1.

“You make mistakes against this team, they can capitalize in a hurry,” Rams coach Kurt Schulz said. “They did that to us again, and they don’t quit. They keep the pressure on you, and that’s the name of the game.”

LC extended their lead after a sacrifice fly from Doolittle in the bottom of the fifth to score Manz.

The Rams made one more push as they cut into the lead thanks to a two-RBI single from Noah Clark but would still strand two runners on first and third in the top of the sixth, leaving the score at 6-3.

“Getting on top of the count was the main thing for me tonight,” Woltmann said. “I used a lot of my off speeds and curves to attack them and limited the damage if they got anything.”

The Titans had another immediate answer as Payton Fort got a run back when he smacked a hit near the third base line for an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch, and Logan Manz followed with an RBI single to pull ahead 9-3.

Brady Hetzel took over in the final inning for the Titans, and the LC defense finished the game with a 4-3 double play to advance to the substate final and now sit one win away from a return to Iowa City.

“We’re just one win away now. We have to keep our intensity up though,” Manz said. “We’re not going to take anyone lightly. We just have to continue to play hard, keep our bats going and keep playing strong defense for the whole game. You can’t let up at any time this deep into the season.”

“We’re going to have to play a bit more solid than we did today,” Waters added. “Three errors on the board need to be brought down to zero, and we have to continue to get hits when runners are in scoring position. That’s what it will come down to.”

The Titans will play Harlan for the third time this season after splitting the regular season meetings. The rubber match, which will decide who goes to the state tournament, will be on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Council Bluffs.

Glenwood (13-14) 001 002 0 – 3

Lewis Central (29-4) 104 012 0 – 9

