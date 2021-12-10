Dix becomes all time leading scorer in AL win

During a decisive third quarter run Friday night, senior Abraham Lincoln standout Josh Dix did something he’s done a thousand times before…he dunked the basketball. However, this dunk was special, not because of its importance in the game or because it was going to earn a bunch of style points. This dunk was important because it made Dix the all-time leading scorer in Lynx basketball history, passing Kyle Crowl’s total of 1,115.

“It feels great, all the hard work, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. Thanks to them, for sure,” Dix said.

“He’s earned everything he’s gotten. He’s obviously really talented, but what I love about him is that he puts in the work,” AL coach Jason Isaacson said. “We have practice tomorrow but Sunday will be off, and Sunday I’ll get the same text, ‘what time’s the gym open.’”

“I’m just proud of him. He’s a great kid.”

Dix finished the 75-42 victory over cross-town rival Thomas Jefferson with a game-high 19 points and he also pulled down six rebounds and had three assists.

“I work really hard. I’m trying to get a state championship done here, so that motivates me every day, even when I don’t feel like working I still get in the gym,” Dix said.

The Lynx remained unbeaten on the year (4-0, 3-0) by turning up the defensive pressure in the third quarter and building on a 39-17 halftime lead. AL came out of the locker room and went on an 18-1 run to put the game out of reach.

“We obviously wanted to get a lot of possessions,” Isaacson. “Definitely wanted to get the game up tempo and get out and play a little bit.”

The Jackets committed eight turnovers in the third quarter and had a hard time with AL’s length and pressure.

“It got us on our heels, trying not to make a mistake,” Thomas Jefferson coach Donnie Johnson said. “I said, just settle down and let’s get back into it. But, they picked up the pressure. Credit to them, they are a good team and they made the plays when they needed to.”

During the big third quarter run the Lynx got contributions from a number of guys. The half started with another Dix dunk off of a nice JR Knauss pass. The Dix dunk was followed by a couple of Jamison Gruber steals and layups. Jake Duffey also had a putback in the run and Jaxson Jones hit one of his four 3-point baskets on the way to a 14-point night.

“I feel like our team is at its best when everyone’s making shots and stuff, and we want to be at our best all the time,” Dix said.

The Lynx outscored the Jackets 25-10 in the third period and held a commanding 64-27 lead heading into the fourth.

“You just gotta play through it. The one thing is we got to see it (the length and pressure) again because we saw it with East. We were prepared, but watching it on film and watching it live are two different things,” Johnson said.

AL jumped out early in the first quarter to build an 8-1 lead on a Duffy post move on his way to a night with 12 points and nine rebounds.

“I thought Jake did some really good things,” Isaacson said. “He’s really starting to establish himself as a presence inside for us.”

The Lynx lead was 17-8 after the first quarter. They followed that up with a 22-9 second period. The Jackets stayed relatively close considering they only had two made field goals in the first half. They were, however, 12-16 from the free throw line.

“If we hit a couple of shots early, it changes the game and it’s a different look,” Johnson said.

Thomas Jefferson was led on the night by senior Austin Schubert who had 11 points and four rebounds. Jaiden Adams chipped in with 8 points and four rebounds, and Devin Davis had 7.

Even in defeat Johnson was happy with his team’s fight.

“That’s our goal, just compete. Keep fighting and keep competing and things will happen,” he said.

The Lynx finished the night with four players in double figures, as Knauss scored 10 to join Dix (19), Jones (14), and Duffy (12). Dix was proud of his team playing in a tough environment on the road.

“City games are always fun to play in. Just the atmosphere, everyone packs the stands, everyone is loud, and everyone shows up to watch because it’s a city game. It’s big,” he said.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday as the Jackets host LeMars and AL welcomes Sergeant Bluff-Luton to the AL Fieldhouse.

Abraham Lincoln (4-0, 3-0) 17 22 25 11 - 75

Thomas Jefferson (1-4, 1-2) 8 9 10 15 - 42

AL: Knauss 10 (7r), Gruber 5 (4a), Dix 19 (6r, 3a), Jones 14, Duffy 12, Pearce 4, Higgins 5, Calabro 5

TJ: Davis 7, Adams 8 (4r), Schubert 11 (4r), Kapels 3, Dewaele 6, Atupra 4, Jones 3.