DM East pins down Abraham Lincoln

  Updated
Abraham Lincoln led Des Moines East 30-6 during a double dual on the road on Tuesday but lost the final eight weight classes in a 51-30 loss.

The DM East Scarlets received a forfeit at 220 pounds to open the dual, but Abraham Lincoln's Gabe Daniels tied it up with a second-period pinfall at heavyweight over Armando Pacheco.

Jaymeson VanderVelde received a forfeit at 106 to give the Lynx the lead and Connor Hytrek pinned Derek Shannon in the second-period to give A.L. a 12-6 lead.

Dalton McCormick earned a 38 second pin at 120 and Ryan Orteaga received a forfeit at 126 to give Abraham Lincoln its 30-6 lead.

A.L. is currently in action against Adel–De Soto–Minburn in the second half of the double dual.

