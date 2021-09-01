Dooley soars in first race

Treynor senior Cole Dooley started his final year with a bang on Tuesday.

Dooley ran the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 25 seconds to claim sixth place at the Shenandoah Early Bird Meet, leading Treyor to a fifth-place team finish.

The girls also competed and were led by Noel Crammer who ran a 26:22 for 27th place.

"We are happy with the effort by both teams and learned a lot on pacing," head coach Chaley Hemel said. "We are looking forward to the home meet next Tuesday."

Junior Mason Yochum came in eighth with an 18:47, senior John Beiderman Ross ran a 20:22 to take 24th, Jack Carley finished in 41st with a 22:00, junior Miles Nichols earned 48th with a 22:21, Michael Koricic finished n 76th with a 26:06 and Michael Davis placed 79th with a 26:18.

Junior Mira Dreyer came in 28th on the girls side with a 26:30 and Brooklyn Currin finished in 50th with a 30:20.

Treynor will hosts its home invite at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.