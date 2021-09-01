 Skip to main content
Dooley soars in first race
Dooley soars in first race

20200913_spo_boysxc_6

Treynor’s Cole Dooley (127) nears the finish line during the varsity boys race in the Lewis Central Cross Country Invite on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Treynor senior Cole Dooley started his final year with a bang on Tuesday. 

Dooley ran the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 25 seconds to claim sixth place at the Shenandoah Early Bird Meet, leading Treyor to a fifth-place team finish. 

The girls also competed and were led by Noel Crammer who ran a 26:22 for 27th place.

"We are happy with the effort by both teams and learned a lot on pacing," head coach Chaley Hemel said. "We are looking forward to the home meet next Tuesday." 

Junior Mason Yochum came in eighth with an 18:47, senior John Beiderman Ross ran a 20:22 to take 24th, Jack Carley finished in 41st with a 22:00, junior Miles Nichols earned 48th with a 22:21, Michael Koricic finished  n 76th with a 26:06 and Michael Davis placed 79th with a 26:18. 

Junior Mira Dreyer came in 28th on the girls side with a 26:30 and Brooklyn Currin finished in 50th with a 30:20. 

Treynor will hosts its home invite at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 

