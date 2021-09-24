Dowling overpowers Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln football struggled to find its rhythm against West Des Moines Valley on the road on Friday night in a 58-7 loss.

The loss drops the Lynx to 3-2 on the season.

Abraham Lincoln's lone touchdown came in the second half on a four yard run by senior quarterback Eli Lusajo.

"Dowling is a very good football team," A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. "We knew that coming into it. When you play good football teams you've got to play mistake free football. We didn't do that tonight. We gave up too many penalties and negative plays interdentally on offense.

"The defense was just a matter of giving up some big plays. They had some play making kids. I think it's a little bit of everything. Defensively I think we might have been outmatched at times. Offenseiley we kind of got in our own way."

Despite the loss, Wolfe said he thought a lot of his players showed toughness in the game.

"We had some kids that had some gritty performances," he said. "We had a few kids playing through injury. Their desire is not questioned. We've just got the execute better."

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Ames.

"We saw success at times," Wolfe said. "We just have to show up mentally for big football games and execute constituently. Of offense we just kind of got in our own way at times. Against good football teams like Dowling, you can't do that. We have some big football games coming up here soon. We've got some things we have to fix in practice. We're still very optimistic for the final four games."