Class 1A No. 3 Underwood used a big second quarter to defeat No. 8 AHSTW, while Treynor, Glenwood and Tri-Center won their homecoming games Friday.
1A No. 3 Underwood 28, No. 8 AHSTW 12
Underwood scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and held AHSTW at arms length in a big win between ranked 1A opponents.
Stats were not immediately available.
The Eagles (3-1) next host Shenandoah next Friday at 7 p.m., while the Vikings (2-2) host undefeated Treynor for senior night.
4A No. 9 Glenwood 28, Denison-Schleswig 14
The Rams (3-1) bounced back from a late loss to Harlan, and will next play at Lewis Central.
Bondurant-Farrar 36, Lewis Central 26
People are also reading…
The Titans (2-2) will aim to bounce back as they host the Rams next Friday.
Kingsley-Pierson 47, St. Albert 29
The Falcons (1-3) host Woodbury Central next Friday.
1A No. 7 Treynor 46, Red Oak 6
Ben Casey passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two more with his legs. Peter Young returned an interception for six as the Cardinals rolled.
The 4-0 Cardinals next play at AHSTW.
Tri-Center 22, Westwood 0
The Trojans earned their second straight shut out as Carter Kunze ran for 214 yards.
Next up, Tri-Center (2-2) plays at Logan-Magnolia.
IKM-Manning 38, Riverside 37
A game-winning touchdown run by Davis Rasmussen game the Wolves a late win over the Bulldogs in their homecoming game. Ben Langel ran for five rushing TDs.
The Bulldogs (1-3) look to snap a three-game losing streak as they travel to ACGC next week.