Class 1A No. 3 Underwood used a big second quarter to defeat No. 8 AHSTW, while Treynor, Glenwood and Tri-Center won their homecoming games Friday.

1A No. 3 Underwood 28, No. 8 AHSTW 12

Underwood scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and held AHSTW at arms length in a big win between ranked 1A opponents.

Stats were not immediately available.

The Eagles (3-1) next host Shenandoah next Friday at 7 p.m., while the Vikings (2-2) host undefeated Treynor for senior night.

4A No. 9 Glenwood 28, Denison-Schleswig 14

The Rams (3-1) bounced back from a late loss to Harlan, and will next play at Lewis Central.

Bondurant-Farrar 36, Lewis Central 26

The Titans (2-2) will aim to bounce back as they host the Rams next Friday.

Kingsley-Pierson 47, St. Albert 29

The Falcons (1-3) host Woodbury Central next Friday.

1A No. 7 Treynor 46, Red Oak 6

Ben Casey passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two more with his legs. Peter Young returned an interception for six as the Cardinals rolled.

The 4-0 Cardinals next play at AHSTW.

Tri-Center 22, Westwood 0

The Trojans earned their second straight shut out as Carter Kunze ran for 214 yards.

Next up, Tri-Center (2-2) plays at Logan-Magnolia.

IKM-Manning 38, Riverside 37

A game-winning touchdown run by Davis Rasmussen game the Wolves a late win over the Bulldogs in their homecoming game. Ben Langel ran for five rushing TDs.

The Bulldogs (1-3) look to snap a three-game losing streak as they travel to ACGC next week.