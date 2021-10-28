Eagles eye Wolfpack in playoff matchup

Hull Western Christian football is 4-5 this year, but that might be deceiving.

All five of the Wolfpack's losses came to teams that qualified for the playoffs, and four of the teams made the round of 16.

Class 1A No. 2 Underwood football head coach Nate Mechaelsen said Western Christian may have the hardest out of district schedule in Class 1A.

"I know they haven't put up huge point numbers all year, but I think that also speaks to the schedule they've played and the quality teams they played. I think they're getting more confident offensively. Obviously, we don't want them to have a breakout game against us. We have to be really sound defensively as well," Mechaelsen said. "I think a lot of people get hung up in their 4-5 record and don't really put in the research to understand why it is the way it is. ... They're been battled tested. We talked to the team because they've been battled tested they won't be intimidated when they come in here tomorrow. We're expecting an absolute dog fight, their best shot. We're trying to get our kids prepared for that as much as possible."

Much of the Wolfpack's success this season has stemmed from its defense. Western Christian is 4-0 when holding teams to under 12 points.