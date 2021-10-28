Eagles eye Wolfpack in playoff matchup

Hull Western Christian football is 4-5 this year, but that might be deceiving.
All five of the Wolfpack's losses came to teams that qualified for the playoffs, and four of the teams made the round of 16.
Class 1A No. 2 Underwood football head coach Nate Mechaelsen said Western Christian may have the hardest out of district schedule in Class 1A.
"I know they haven't put up huge point numbers all year, but I think that also speaks to the schedule they've played and the quality teams they played. I think they're getting more confident offensively. Obviously, we don't want them to have a breakout game against us. We have to be really sound defensively as well," Mechaelsen said. "I think a lot of people get hung up in their 4-5 record and don't really put in the research to understand why it is the way it is. ... They're been battled tested. We talked to the team because they've been battled tested they won't be intimidated when they come in here tomorrow. We're expecting an absolute dog fight, their best shot. We're trying to get our kids prepared for that as much as possible."
Much of the Wolfpack's success this season has stemmed from its defense. Western Christian is 4-0 when holding teams to under 12 points.
"I don't know how much you can completely read into that," Mechaelsen said. "I think each game is it's own. I do think we need to stay on track offensively, the way we have been playing. I think it will be more difficult. I think their defense is one of the better, if not the best defense that we've seen. I think defensively we need to slow down their passing and running attack as well."
The Wolfpack's offense is also starting to pick up steam.
Senior quarterback Ty Van Essen has thrown for 1660 yards and 16 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Tyler Mantel has rushed for 745 yards and two touchdowns on 148 carries.
The Wolfpack do prefer to throw the ball. Seventeen of the team's 22 touchdowns have come through the air.
"I'm really impressed with Western Christian as a whole," Mechaelsen said. "I think they've got an athletic team. They play physical, they're well coached, they have really good schemes. I think they do a lot of the same stuff we do offensively. They'll put a lot of athletes out on the field offensively. They have a lot of weapons at receiver.
"They have a really nice young running back. Their quarterback throws the ball extremely well and defensively they have a lot of guys that fly around the football. I'm pretty impressed with them watching film.
Underwood will kickoff against Western Christian at 7 p.m. on Friday at home.