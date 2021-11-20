Eagles hope to bounce back in 2021

Heartland Christian girls basketball didn't have the season it wanted last year after finishing 2-17.

But with many key returning pieces and a year of experience under their belt, head coach John Stile is setting the bar high for the upcoming year. In order to accomplish those goals, the Eagles will have to rely on some inexperienced talent.

"Last year was a disappointing season," Stile said. "We didn't win very many games, coming off of an 11-win season. By the time we were done with COVID I think we had seven players. It was definitely a very unique situation. We played a few games with just five players. The schedule was brutal. We loaded most of our games up in December. It was a tough year.

"... This year we're a young team. We have a lot of ninth graders. Most of our team only has two to three years experience. We have a few that this is their first year out. However, they all are good little athletes, which is exciting to see. I think that will transition as the season goes on, we'll be pretty competitive."