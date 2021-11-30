 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eagles lose season opener
0 comments

Eagles lose season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian girls basketball faced some first-game jitters on Monday at Tabor Fremont Mills in a 78-12 loss.

The Heartland Christian Eagles did settle down in the second half to score 10 of their 12 points.

The Knights led 34-2 at the end of the first quarter and 46-2 at halftime. Fremont-Mills stretched their lead to 71-7 in the third and outscored Heartland 7-5 in the fourth.

“We played much better in the second half Fremont Mills was a good team and deserves a lot of credit,” head coach John Stile said.

Junior Madie Jundt led Heartland with eight points

Heartland boys fall

to Fremont MillsThe Heartland Christian boys basketball team also suffered a loss in the first game of the season, losing to Fremont Mills 56-27 on the road on Monday.

The Eagles trailed 11-3 after the first quarter but bounced back in the second to close the gap to 20-16.

The Knights stretched the lead back to 31-23 in the third and pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the Eagles 25-4.

Heartland played at Whiting on Tuesday but the game ended after the print deadline.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LC swims with expanded team
Amateur

LC swims with expanded team

With girls swimming now in the history books, Lewis Central swimming head coach Bruce Schomburg turns around ready to lead the boys swimming w…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert