Eagles lose season opener

Heartland Christian girls basketball faced some first-game jitters on Monday at Tabor Fremont Mills in a 78-12 loss.

The Heartland Christian Eagles did settle down in the second half to score 10 of their 12 points.

The Knights led 34-2 at the end of the first quarter and 46-2 at halftime. Fremont-Mills stretched their lead to 71-7 in the third and outscored Heartland 7-5 in the fourth.

“We played much better in the second half Fremont Mills was a good team and deserves a lot of credit,” head coach John Stile said.

Junior Madie Jundt led Heartland with eight points

Heartland boys fall

to Fremont MillsThe Heartland Christian boys basketball team also suffered a loss in the first game of the season, losing to Fremont Mills 56-27 on the road on Monday.

The Eagles trailed 11-3 after the first quarter but bounced back in the second to close the gap to 20-16.

The Knights stretched the lead back to 31-23 in the third and pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the Eagles 25-4.

Heartland played at Whiting on Tuesday but the game ended after the print deadline.