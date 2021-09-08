 Skip to main content
Eagles soar by Knights
Eagles soar by Knights

Underwood volleyball swept Fremont-Mills in the first non-tournament match of the season on Tuesday on the road, winning 25-17, 25-17, 25-14.

The victory was the third of the season for the Eagles, who are 3-7.

"Everyone contributed last night and we played very cohesive in a rotation that isn't our normal," head coach Elizabeth Stein said. "That was our first regular-season game so far we've only played in tournaments, so it was fun to see the girls in a regular game and get some of those nerves out of our system."

Underwood is 6-0 against Fremont-Mills since 2011 and has only lost two sets in those six matches.

Junior Delaney Ambrose led Underwood in assist with 13 and junior Ally Leaders added 11.

Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen recorded a team-high 12 kills, senior Tayler Krueger recorded seven, junior Grace Pierce and sophomore Cassidy Cunningham finished with five and senior Chole Clawson and Delaney Ambrose added four each.

Jacobsen also blocked three shots.

Senior Lesley Morales-Foote paced the Eagles with 12 digs and Ambrose finished with nine.

Morales-Foote also served six aces.

Underwood is in action next at 6 p.m. on Thursday against Tri-Center at Iowa Western Community College. 

