Eagles soar past Saintes

Underwood girls basketball limited St. Albert's offense in Monday's 44-29 home win. The Eagles held the Saintes to four points in the first quarter and five in the third.

Underwood led 14-4 after eight minutes, 20-14 at halftime and 34-19 after three quarters. Both teams scored 10 in the fourth quarter.

As a team, Underwood shot 16 of 52 from the field and 2 of 10 from behind the arc. They also shot 10 of 16 from the charity stripe.

The Eagles hauled in 37 rebounds, dished out six assists, swiped 11 steals and blocked five shots.

Underwood turned the ball over 12 times and committed seven fouls.

Underwood junior Aliyah Humphrey scored 11 points, senior Kendra Kuck added 10, Alizabeth Jacobsen finished with 10 and junior Leah Hall tallied seven points.

Sophomore Cassidy Cunningham grabbed eight rebounds, Hall dished out three assists and Humphrey swiped five steals.

There were no stats available for St. Albert.

St. Albert is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at home against Shenandoah. Underwood played Tuesday night at Logan Magnolia but the game ended after the print deadline.

St. Albert (3-3) 4 10 5 10 -- 29

Underwood (4-1) 14 6 14 10 -- 44