In their first ever state championship game appearance, Underwood couldn’t pull back from a close early deficit in a 7-1 loss to Beckman Catholic in the 2A final at Merchants Park in Carroll on Friday.

“I mean, obviously, it’s mixed emotions,” Eagles head coach Andy Vanfossan said. “You want to end your year on a win, but in the grand scheme of things. I mean, there’s cliche after cliche, you’ve got the fact that we’re one of two teams that are still playing in the state. It’s the last day of the season. It was baseball.

“I think the difference in the game was the fact that they got hits when they needed to, and we barreled balls up, I mean, Eastern (Robertson) ground into that double play, it’s a hard hit ball. The last out of the game, (hit hard by) Ryker (Adair), it goes right to him. So unfortunately, that’s baseball, and that’s why we love it and that’s why we hate it. But again, just like I said, it’s mixed emotions.”

The Eagles grabbed the lead first, as Lucas Bose and Mason Boothby lined back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners in the top of the third. On the exact play Boothby had made to end the previous inning when the Blazers threatened, the junior starting pitcher took off for second. Beckman pitcher Luke Sigwarth stepped up, faked the throw to second, and caught Bose off third.

But Jack Vanfossan delivered an RBI single to start the scoring for Underwood.

However, the lead would be short-lived as the Blazers pounced on Boothby in the bottom half of the inning.

A walk and two singles – the second driving in a run off the bat of Luke Schieltz – tied the game, and an RBI groundout by Nate Offerman and single by Matthew Florence gave the Blazers a 3-1 lead.

Ryker Adair – who needed treatment and had his right knee wrapped after appearing to either hyperextend or twist the wrong way – relieved Boothby on the mound in the fourth inning. In three innings of work, the Eagles starter struck out one and gave up three earned runs.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth and no outs, an infield fly and 4-6-3 double play left the Eagles trailing by two.

That missed opportunity proved to be the last real chance as Schieltz delivered a two-run single and two more Blazer runs scored in the sixth to put Beckman well ahead with three outs to go.

“I think definitely it was experience,” Vanfossan said. “We’re a young team and this late in the season. You’re not necessarily a young team, but there’s an experienced team. You can go out and everybody’s played 20 some, 30 some games. So the experience of the game itself is one thing but going out and playing in this atmosphere is something different.”

The Eagles season ends with a runner-up finish in the 2A state championship game and a final record of 25-4.

“You obviously want to win but like you said, to where the boys have put the program now, we always talk about winning identity and trying to earn respect and hopefully this will take a couple of steps for us to accomplish those goals.”

Underwood (25-4) 001 000 0 – 1 9 2

Beckman (26-9) 003 004 x – 7 9 0