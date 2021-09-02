Eichhorn breaks school record

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn admitted he was disappointed after Saturday’s Glenwood Invite, but all those feelings disappeared on Thursday at the Ames Kirk Schmaltz Invite.
Eichhorn smashed the school record by 22 seconds and finished in fifth place with a time of 15:56.
“He ran a tremendous race,” head coach Taylor May said. “We really were fortunate to get to run on this course. Iowa State has a completely dedicated cross country course. It’s one of the best courses in the country. ... It really benefited Ethan. The competition was tremendous too. He ran a really, really smart race.”
Eichhorn ran in third place for much of the race, tailing two of the top runners in the pact.
“He ran his race,” May said. “He was smooth and relaxed the whole time and just ran by far the best race he’s run of his career so far.
“He’s just ecstatic. He was a little disappointed after that Glenwood meet. We’ve been training hard recently. ... He really rebounded and made a huge turnaround and looked really good doing it too.”
The Titans finished in 13th as a team with a score of 305.
Waukee Northwest won the meet with 65 points, and Southeast Polk junior Carson Owens won the meet with a 15:45.
Lewis Central senior Jonah Churchill placed 72nd with an 18:10, junior Logan Fuller came in 77th with an 18:19, sophomore Kade Diercks took 78th with an 18:21, freshman Jaxon Brewer ran an 18:30 for 81st, sophomore Luke Woltmann took 84th with an 18:32 and freshman Marshall Arkfeld placed 86th with an 18:35.
“This was a stacked field,” May said. “I thought the kids ran well. Jonah Churchill did a good job of working his way up though the pact and the race went. Jaxon Brewer had a really, really good kick today. Kade Diercks and Logan Fuller all ran well today.”
Lewis Central freshman Maya Humlicek placed 54th with a 21:52, leading the Titans to an 11th-place finish.
Freshman Mahri Manz came in 60th with a 22:35, sophomore Isabel McNeal took 65th with a 23:01, junior Olivia Arkfeld placed 67th with a 23:22, Makenzie Stephen ran a 23:57 for 70th, junior Connie Brougham earned 72nd with a 24:19 and junior Ava McNeal came in 75th with a 25:01.
“The girls ran well,” May said.”I was really impressed with Mahri Manz today. We were led by two freshmen today. It takes a lot of guts for those freshmen to go out and they’ve been our leaders all year. It’s nice to see them step up and take the leadership role that way.”
West Des Moines Valley won the meet after sophomore Addison Dorenkamp won the race with a 17:33.