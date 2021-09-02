Eichhorn breaks school record

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn admitted he was disappointed after Saturday’s Glenwood Invite, but all those feelings disappeared on Thursday at the Ames Kirk Schmaltz Invite.

Eichhorn smashed the school record by 22 seconds and finished in fifth place with a time of 15:56.

“He ran a tremendous race,” head coach Taylor May said. “We really were fortunate to get to run on this course. Iowa State has a completely dedicated cross country course. It’s one of the best courses in the country. ... It really benefited Ethan. The competition was tremendous too. He ran a really, really smart race.”

Eichhorn ran in third place for much of the race, tailing two of the top runners in the pact.

“He ran his race,” May said. “He was smooth and relaxed the whole time and just ran by far the best race he’s run of his career so far.

“He’s just ecstatic. He was a little disappointed after that Glenwood meet. We’ve been training hard recently. ... He really rebounded and made a huge turnaround and looked really good doing it too.”

The Titans finished in 13th as a team with a score of 305.