Eichhorn, Lillie take first, second at LC invite

"... We trained together almost every day. Sometimes I'd go to his practices, he'd come to our practices. It's great that he's around here. We push each other every day and it's great."

Lillie has his eye on being in contention to win the 1A cross country state title.

Lewis Central head coach Taylor May was also impressed with Eichhorn's performance and was happy to see his runner get his first victory.

"He went out and ran a great race today," he said. "I'm super happy for him. It's his first victory in high school. It's been something he's wanted for a long time, been working towards.

"... Him and Collin are really good friends and Collin is a great runner. It's just great that they have each other to push themselves and really work together. That's awesome to see. That's what cross country is all about."

May added that he was also proud of his girls' team that finished in fifth place. Freshman Maya Humlicek led the Titans with a 13th-place finish.

"Maya Humlicek ran another great race, continuing her freshman run there. And, Mahri Manz ran a really good race today for us too. I was excited to see that. I'm excited to see what the girls can do over the next couple weeks here."