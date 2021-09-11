Eichhorn, Lillie take first, second at LC invite

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn and St. Albert junior Colin Lillie, two of the top runners in the city, trained together almost every morning during the summer.
All those miles paid off on Saturday during the Lewis Central Invite at Iowa Western Community College when the two runners placed first and second.
Eichhorn won his first race of the season with a time of 16 minutes, 58 seconds and Lillie placed second with a 17:27.
"It's my first win in cross country," Eichhorn said after the race. "It feels really good, especially when it's a tough course and some good competition."
Eichhorn and Lillie were neck-and-neck for a large portion of the race before Lillie pulled away over the last mile. Both runners said that racing against each other helped push them.
"Since I trained with him all summer I know what he can do," Eichhorn said.
Eichhorn has his eyes on making it to the state meet and hopefully finishing in the top 10, if not the top five.
Lillie said his strategy coming into the race was to stick with Eichhorn as long as possible.
"I knew coming into the race that Ethan was going to be here. Obviously, we were texting back and forth all week. I ran a little bit faster than last week. He ran a great race, props to him.
"... We trained together almost every day. Sometimes I'd go to his practices, he'd come to our practices. It's great that he's around here. We push each other every day and it's great."
Lillie has his eye on being in contention to win the 1A cross country state title.
Lewis Central head coach Taylor May was also impressed with Eichhorn's performance and was happy to see his runner get his first victory.
"He went out and ran a great race today," he said. "I'm super happy for him. It's his first victory in high school. It's been something he's wanted for a long time, been working towards.
"... Him and Collin are really good friends and Collin is a great runner. It's just great that they have each other to push themselves and really work together. That's awesome to see. That's what cross country is all about."
May added that he was also proud of his girls' team that finished in fifth place. Freshman Maya Humlicek led the Titans with a 13th-place finish.
"Maya Humlicek ran another great race, continuing her freshman run there. And, Mahri Manz ran a really good race today for us too. I was excited to see that. I'm excited to see what the girls can do over the next couple weeks here."
St. Albert head coach Russ Sindelar was also happy with how both his teams performed.
"Humid morning but all times were faster (than last week)," he said. "We have a couple of injured kids on both boys and girls. I was pleased that times were faster."
Glenwood won the girls' race after defeating Harlan by one point. Glenwood and Harlan have battled at numerous meets. The Rams earned the victory at their home invite to start the season, but Harlan avenged the loss at the Abraham Lincoln Invite last week.
Glenwood head coach Marissa Klindt was elated when she learned the Rams edged the Cyclones by one this week.
"That feels pretty amazing," she said. "We have a girl over here that went out in the race, and I know she really, really wanted this for us. Winning by one point is just absolutely incredible. I am so beyond proud of all of these girls.
"(Harlan head) coach (Doug) Renkley was actually my high school coach," Klindt said. "It's been fun to have that conversation and that competition. I know the girls really enjoy having girls that they know they can run with and know they can push."
Other highlights from the girls' race include Heartland Christian freshman Grace Steinmetz earning her first top-10 finish and St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingley placing fourth.
"It was a hard course and meet," Tingley said. "Last time I couldn't finish the race because of my allergies, it was a good redemption run for me."
Glenwood freshman Madelyn Berglund led the Rams, who finished in third place. Senior Rachel Mullennax took fifth.
"I think it's great. I keep telling them it's early," Klindt said. "We still have the rest of September and October. It's nice, because I know we can keep that momentum. Hopefully once we get a few girls back feeling 100% that momentum will continue too."
Thomas Jefferson head coach Doug Muehling said he was also proud of both his teams.
T.J. senior Roi Soriano earned another medal after finishing in 12th place.
"I thought the boys competed well as a team," Muehling said. "They all want to get better. We were hoping (for Roi to finish) in the top 10 to top 12. He did it. We asked him to run a little bit tougher at the beginning of the race then he did at LeMars on Tuesday. He pushed himself harder there and he forced himself to run with kids that he can compete with. ... I'm really proud of him. This is his third medal in a row."
Boys Team Results
1. Glenwood - 57 - 3 7 10 16 21
2. Lewis Central - 66 - 1 9 15 18 23
3. Plattsmouth - 74 - 4 5 12 26 27
4. St. Albert - 110 - 2 19 20 30 39
5. Harlan - 115 - 6 17 22 25 45
6. Treynor - 151 - 8 14 34 44 51
7. Abraham Lincoln - 165 -24 28 29 41 43
8. Thomas Jefferson - 216 - 11 40 50 55 60
9. Heartland Christian - 220 - 13 32 56 57 62
10. Tri-Center - 229 - 38 42 48 49 52
Boys Individual Standings
1 Ethan Eichhorn SO Lewis Central 16:58
2 Colin Lillie JR St Albert 17:27
3 Bryant Keller SO Glenwood 17:36
4 Carter Moss JR Plattsmouth 17:58
5 Elijah Dix SO Plattsmouth 17:59
6 Tyler Shelton SR Harlan 18:06
7 Liam Hays SO Glenwood 18:11
8 Cole Dooley SR Treynor High School 18:18
9 Kade Diercks SO Lewis Central 18:26
10 Dillon Anderson JR Glenwood 18:28
11 Bryce Patten SR Underwood 18:31
12 Roi Soriano SR CB Thomas Jefferson 18:49
14 Nicholas Milner FR Heartland Christian 18:56.2
15 Mason Yochum JR Treynor High School 19:08
16 Marshall Arkfeld FR Lewis Central 19:12
17 Jake Shannon JR Glenwood 19:15
19 Jaxon Brewer FR Lewis Central 19:19
20 Hadyn Piskorski SR St Albert 19:20
21 Adam Denny JR St Albert 19:24
22 Jackson Griffin JR Glenwood 19:28
24 Logan Fuller JR Lewis Central 19:42
25 Cody Smith SO CB Abraham Lincoln 19:44
29 Lucas Fitch JR CB Abraham Lincoln 19:59
30 Robbie Siiford JR CB Abraham Lincoln 20:21
31 Owen Wise SO St Albert 20:28
32 Jonah Churchill SR Lewis Central 20:34
33 Gavin Andersen JR Heartland Christian 20:35
35 John Ross Biederman JR Treynor High School 20:43
36 Caleb Hatch SO AHSTW 20:47
37 Luke Woltmann SO Lewis Central 20:48
39 Ashton Wiese SO Glenwood 20:49.7
40 Michael Denning SR Tri-Center 20:53
41 Alex Gast SR St Albert 20:57
42 Emmanuel Vallin JR CB Thomas Jefferson 20:58.2
43 Etienne Higgins FR CB Abraham Lincoln 20:58.7
44 Christian Dahir SO Tri-Center 21:27
45 Caden Geraghty FR AHSTW 21:28
46 Blake Allen SO Underwood 21:29
47 Dalton McCormick JR CB Abraham Lincoln 21:39
48 Jack Carley SO Treynor High School 21:42
51 Aidan Watts FR CB Abraham Lincoln 21:51
52 Cole Meyer SR Tri-Center 22:04
53 Drew Georgius SR Tri-Center 22:06
54 Ethan Bose JR CB Thomas Jefferson 22:14
55 Miles Nichols JR Treynor High School 22:31
56 Carson Thomsen SO Underwood 22:42
57 Matt Eikenberry SO Tri-Center 23:00
58 Simeon Weers SO Tri-Center 23:24
59 Connor Hytrek JR CB Abraham Lincoln 23:28
60 Joseph Thornock FR AHSTW 23:46
61 Mark Markuson JR CB Thomas Jefferson 23:57
62 Max King FR Heartland Christian 24:00
63 Brady Dingus FR Heartland Christian 24:11
64 Kyle McDonald FR Tri-Center 24:13
65 Chase Morton SR St Albert 24:38
66 Asa Neville JR CB Thomas Jefferson 24:51
67 Aaron Burney SR CB Thomas Jefferson 25:13
68 Elijah Lewis SO Heartland Christian 26:00
69 Carter Forbush FR Underwood 26:29
70 Michael Davis SR Treynor High School 26:45
Girls Team Results
1. Glenwood - 43 - 3 5 6 8 21
2. Harlan - 44 - 1 2 9 14 18
3. Plattsmouth - 72 - 7 10 11 13 31
4. Tri-Center - 125 - 15 16 24 27 43
5. Lewis Central - 132 - 12 20 28 32 40
6. St. Albert - 136 - 4 17 33 35 47
7. Abraham Lincoln - 174 - 26 34 37 38 39
8. Thomas Jefferson - 199 - 29 30 41 48 51
9. AHSTW - 217 - 25 44 46 50 52
Girls Individual Standings
1 Lindsey Sonderman FR Harlan 20:15
2 Kaia Bieker SR Harlan 21:03
3 Madelyn Berglund FR Glenwood 21:42
4 Tyler Tingley FR St Albert 21:57
5 Rachel Mullennax SR Glenwood 22:04
6 Breckyn Petersen FR Glenwood 22:09
7 Natalie Briggs JR Plattsmouth 22:22
8 Riley Wiese SR Glenwood 22:31
9 Ellie Gross SR Harlan 22:36
10 Steinmetz Grace FR Heartland Christian 22:43
13 Maya Humlicek FR Lewis Central 23:10
16 Jaden Franke JR Tri-Center 23:16
17 Quincey Schneckloth FR Tri-Center 23:21
18 Carly McKeever JR St Albert 23:28
21 Mahri Manz FR Lewis Central 23:36
22 Ryley Nebel JR Glenwood 23:47
24 Emerson Griffin JR Glenwood 24:01
25 Kyla Corrin SR Tri-Center 24:09
26 Rylie Knop SO AHSTW 24:15
27 Kaylynn Kepler Thompson FR CB Abraham Lincoln 24:24
28 Karis Corrin SR Tri-Center 24:27
29 Isabel McNeal SO Lewis Central 24:34
30 Jackie Moreno SR CB Thomas Jefferson 25:05
31 Eleana Lemus JR CB Thomas Jefferson 25:221
33 Oliva Arkfeld JR Lewis Central 25:35
34 Mallory Daley SR St Albert 25:42
35 Jennifer Rangel Mendoza JR CB Abraham Lincoln 25:46
36 Brenna Smith SR St Albert 25:48
38 Kylie Richardson FR CB Abraham Lincoln 26:02
39 Jordyn Reimer JR Underwood 26:05
40 Sonia Fitch FR CB Abraham Lincoln 26:10
41 Emma Lee SR CB Abraham Lincoln 26:21
42 Makenzie Stephens SO Lewis Central 26:22
43 Mackenzie Harstad SR CB Thomas Jefferson 26:27
45 Olivia Matson SR Tri-Center 26:33
46 Ellie Peterson JR AHSTW 26:34
47 Phoebe Wilson SR Underwood 26:41
48 Gabby Louden FR CB Abraham Lincoln 26:47
49 Mira Dreyer JR Treynor High School 26:48
50 Ella Langer SO AHSTW 27:00
51 Kennedy Sanchez SO St Albert 27:28
52 Athena Neville JR CB Thomas Jefferson 27:50
53 Ava McNeal JR Lewis Central 28:08
54 Miranda Akers SO AHSTW 29:11.2
55 Brooklynn Currin JR Treynor High School 29:11.3
56 Haley Allen JR CB Thomas Jefferson 29:55
57 Abbie Willett SR AHSTW 30:30
58 Caitlyn Dills FR AHSTW 31:00
59 Hope McPhillips JR Tri-Center 31:22
60 Hailey Carlson JR CB Thomas Jefferson 31:46
61 Emily Wagner SR Underwood 32:19
62 Josie Rosas SR Underwood 33:19