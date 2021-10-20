Eichhorn qualifies for state

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn punched his ticket to the state cross country meet on Wednesday at the Class 4A District Meet in Ankeny, finishing in fourth place with a time of 16 minutes and four seconds.

"It's exciting. He's been solid all year long," L.C. head coach Taylor May said of Eichhorn. "He had the goal all year of winning conference. He got that last week. He had the goal of qualifying for state. He accomplished that today. He's got some big goals for next week up at Fort Dodge. I'm very excited and happy for him."

Eichhorn was the only Titan to qualify, as the rest of the Lewis Central runners saw their season end.

Sophomore Kade Diercks was the second fastest on the boys' team with a time of 17:26, placing 25th. The boys finished fifth as a team.

"Kade Diercks had another great race today," May said. "He's improved so much from last year. It was great to see him finish in the top-25 today. Luke Woltman had another great race. He really came on strong for us to end the season. Jonah Churchill closed out his career for us. He was a great runner for us the last four years.