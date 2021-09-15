Eichhorn takes second in West Des Moines

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn continued his dominant season on Sep. 14 at the 47th Ton Karpan Cross Country Invite in West Des Moines.

After winning his home invite on Saturday, Eichhorn took second on Tuesday with a time of 16 minutes and 48 seconds. Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said he was proud of how Eichhorn and the rest of the Titans ran.

"I thought it was a good night," he said. "Coming up here to Valley is always a tough meet. There's some really, really good competition here in central Iowa. It was a good day to run and I thought the kids ran well and responded and took into account the competition and really pushed themselves to be better tonight."

Eichhorn won the first high school varsity race of his career on Saturday and is setting high goals for the rest of the season. Marshalltown senior Conner Smith won the race with a 16:35.

"Obviously, coming off a win, it's good to be in the top two again," May said. "He was second here last year also. ... He's put himself in good position to get that win against hopefully sometime soon."

Eichhorn's time was 32 seconds faster than last year at the same course.

He wasn't the only runner to impress May at the race.