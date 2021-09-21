Eichhorn takes third at Creighton Prep Invite

Lewis Central cross country raced in one of the biggest races of the year on Tuesday at the Creighton Prep Invite in Omaha, which featured over 18 teams and around 740 combined varsity runners for boys and girls.
Sophomore Ethan Eichhorn continued his successful season, finishing third out of 439 runners for the boys varsity race. He ran the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes and 45 seconds.
L.C. head coach Taylor May was proud of his team's performance.
"I'm really proud of how kids performed tonight," he said. "It's a different race. We don't get to come across the river and run in Nebraska very often. It was run to bring some kids to see some different competition and some really good competition. I'm just really proud of how they performed tonight in a new situation."
May added that he was especially proud of Eichhorn's as well as a many other runners' individual performance.
Other runners that stood out to May were sophomore Kade Diercks finished 49th in the boys race with an 18:40, sophomore Isabel McNeal led the L.C. girls with a 39th-place finish and time of 22:52, freshmen Mahri Manz took 42nd with a 22:55 and freshman Maya Humlicek came in 43rd with a 22:56.
"(Eichhorn) was pretty happy with how he ran tonight. Ethan ran a smart race. He got out and put himself in a good position and held that. He got passed in the last mile and was able to get back ahead of a Prep kid, so that was good to see. ... (McNeal) ran very well for us."
Boys Team Results
1. Skutt Catholic - 43 - 5 6 8 11 13
2. Creighton Prep- 44 - 4 7 9 10 14
3. Millard North- 80 - 1 12 21 22 24
4. Millard South - 104 - 2 18 26 28 30
5. Omaha Westside - 181 - 16 27 36 38 64
6. Papillion-La Vista - 193 - 19 23 45 50 56
7. Gretna - 213 - 33 39 46 47 48
8. Lewis Central - 216 - 3 41 54 58 60
9. Omaha South - 216 - 20 35 40 51 70
10. Millard West - 317 - 42 52 71 73 79
11. Gross Catholic - 347 - 59 67 68 76 77
12. Omaha North - 349 - 44 53 55 95 102
13. Boys Town - 354 - 43 66 80 81 84
14. Ralson - 432 - 61 86 91 94 100
15. Bellevue West - 444 - 78 82 88 97 99
16. Elkhorn South - 490 - 89 93 98 104 106
Boys Individual Rankings
1. David Goldsmith, Millard North - 16:33
2. Dalton Heller, Millard South - 16:36
3. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central - 16:45
4. Dennis Chapman, Creighton Prep - 16:46
5. Jack Wade, Skutt Catholic - 16:50
6. McCoy Haussler, Skutt Catholic - 16:51
7. John Burns, Creighton Prep - 16:52
8. Tommy Rice, Skutt Catholic - 16:56
9. Ethan Weber, Creighton Prep - 16:58
10. Cade Neubauer, Creighton Prep - 17:05
11. Alex Rice, Skutt - 17:07
12. Will Ramsey, Millard North - 17:12
13. Thomas Richter-Egger, Skutt - 17:13
14. Robert Nizzi, Creighton Prep - 17:16.3
15. Sam Malick, Creighton Prep - 17:16.8
49. Kade Diercks, Lewis Central - 18:40
75. Marshall Arkhelf, Lewis Central - 19:09
80. Jonah Churchill, Lewis Central - 19:14
83. Jaxon Brewer, Lewis Central - 19:16
87. Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central - 19:20
88. Logan Fuller, Lewis Central - 19:21
158. Sam Murray, Lewis Central - 20:44
174. Richard Selken, Lewis Central - 20:55
189. Shawn Coleman, Lewis Central - 21:08
197. Caleb Bonsack, Lewis Central - 21:13
205. Ethan Edwards, Lewis Central - 21:16
208. Preston Kathol, Lewis Central - 21:19
221. Haidyn Cox, Lewis Central - 21:31
235. Parker Fishell, Lewis Central - 21:49
237. Dylan Voudry, Lewis Central - 21:52
238. Jordan Smith, Lewis Central - 21:55
243. Ty Thomson, Lewis Central - 21:58
245. Drew White, Lewis Central - 22:00
268. Luis Barradas, Lewis Central - 22:26
270. Jack Kavars, Lewis Central - 22:28
277. Jamison Olson, Lewis Central - 22:42
284. Jacob Kolhof, Lewis Central - 22:51
310. Hayden Phippen, Lewis Central - 23:33
317. Broedy Johnson, Lewis Central - 23:52
332. Aidan Bergman, Lewis Central - 24:08
343. Aidan Johnson, Lewis Central - 24:22
346. Charlie King, Lewis Central - 24:54
349. Jaxton Anderson, Lewis Central - 24:33
350. Caleb Campbell, Lewis Central - 24:36
352. Levisit Scott, Lewis Central - 24:40
358. Michael Kern, Lewis Central - 24:53
359. Tyler Hinsley, Lewis Central - 24:55
361. Ethan Bortmess, Lewis Central - 25:01
380. Dylan Pearson, Lewis Central - 25:49
396. Caden Thramer, Lewis Central - 26:47
417. Kaiden Christensen, Lewis Central - 28:20
426. Om Chaudhari, Lewis Central - 29:20
Girls Team Results
1. Millard North - 55 - 1 10 11 16 17
2. Duchesne Academy - 68 - 2 5 13 23 25
3. Skutt Catholic - 69 - 4 8 18 19 20
4. Millard South - 81 - 9 12 14 15 31
5. Gretna - 108 - 6 7 26 34 35
6. Omaha Westside - 132 - 3 22 30 38 39
7. Omaha Mercy - 272 - 45 50 57 59 61
8. Millard West - 276 - 43 47 53 64 69
9. Papillion-La Visita - 297 - 46 56 60 67 68
10. Lewis Central - 297 - 37 40 41 72 107
11. Omaha South - 333 - 33 42 76 81 101
12. Elkhorn South - 355 - 51 62 77 82 83
13. Omaha Marian - 402 - 55 70 91 92 94
14. Boys Town - 412 - 48 79 90 95 100
15. Ralston High School - 431 - 27 86 99 102 117
16. Gross Catholic - 444 - 66 87 89 93 109
17. Omaha North - 490 - 65 84 103 118 120
18. Bellevue West - 532 - 98 104 106 111 113
Girls Individual Results
1. Molly Caruso, Millard North - 20:06
2. Mary Kate Kramper, Duchesne Academy - 20:23
3. Cece Gerard, Omaha Westside - 20:29
4. Anika Richard, Skutt Catholic - 20:37
5. Eva Wentz, Duchesne Academy - 20:55
6. Addy Walker, Gretna - 20:58
7. Olivia Hannesson, Gretna - 21:02
8. Gabi Westfall, Skutt - 21:06
9. Madeline Kunz, Millard South - 21:08
10. Rachael Chambers, Millard North - 21:14.8
11. Emma Rhode, Millard North - 21:14.8
12. Ally Seevers, Millard South - 21:16
13. Ali Tupper, Duchesne Academy - 21:22
14. Delaney Catron, Millard South - 21:24
15. Izzy Escobar, Millard South - 21:34
39. Isabel McNeal, Lewis Central - 22:52
42. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central - 22:55
43. Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central - 22:56
95. Olivia Arkhelf, Lewis Central - 24:18
213. Elise Mullenix, Lewis Central - 28:29
214. Ashten Thomson, Lewis Central - 28:33
219. Kyleigh Hanna, Lewis Central - 28:53
267. Isabella Burgett, Lewis Central - 32:18
282. Lauren Miller, Lewis Central - 34:27