Eichhorn takes third at Creighton Prep Invite

Lewis Central cross country raced in one of the biggest races of the year on Tuesday at the Creighton Prep Invite in Omaha, which featured over 18 teams and around 740 combined varsity runners for boys and girls.

Sophomore Ethan Eichhorn continued his successful season, finishing third out of 439 runners for the boys varsity race. He ran the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes and 45 seconds.

L.C. head coach Taylor May was proud of his team's performance.

"I'm really proud of how kids performed tonight," he said. "It's a different race. We don't get to come across the river and run in Nebraska very often. It was run to bring some kids to see some different competition and some really good competition. I'm just really proud of how they performed tonight in a new situation."

May added that he was especially proud of Eichhorn's as well as a many other runners' individual performance.

Other runners that stood out to May were sophomore Kade Diercks finished 49th in the boys race with an 18:40, sophomore Isabel McNeal led the L.C. girls with a 39th-place finish and time of 22:52, freshmen Mahri Manz took 42nd with a 22:55 and freshman Maya Humlicek came in 43rd with a 22:56.