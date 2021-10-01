Eichhorn takes third win at Shenandoah

Eichhorn won the boys race, but Glenwood swept the team titles, finishing first, as a team, in both the boys and girls races.

Keller led the Rams on the boys' side with a runner-up finish and time of 16:38. Freshman Madelyn Berglund led the Glenwood girls with a second-place finish and time of 20:50.

Glenwood girls head coach Marissa Klindt was proud of how her entire team performed.

"We had our third meet sweep of the season last night - varsity, JV, and middle school all got first,' she said. "I am so proud of the mental toughness and dedication the girls had during the race yesterday. The lead cart took a wrong turn at the start of the varsity race, but the girls didn't let that bother them. We had five girls in the top 10 and all seven of our Varsity girls in the top 17. I saw a lot of improvement, and it makes me excited for the rest of the season."

Glenwood boys head coach Todd Peverill said it was a good race for his team as well.

"We're improving quite a bit the last three our four meets," he said. "Bryant ran extremely well. That's the closest he's been to Eichhorn all year long. Our number two guys had some allergies, but he did well. Dillion (Anderson), it was one of his best races of the year. Then my next six guys are all within 15 seconds of each other.