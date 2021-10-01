Eichhorn takes third win at Shenandoah

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn continued his hot steak on Thursday at the Shenandoah cross country invite, winning his third race of the year. He completed the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes and 27 seconds.
His performance led the Titan boys team to a second-place team finish.
"Another great night for our team," L.C. head coach Taylor May said. "We were worried about rain possibly postponing the meet, but luckily the weather held off, and it ended up actually being a little warm. Ethan continues to impress with another victory tonight. He got out and led from the start. He had a good challenge from (Bryant) Keller from Glenwood tonight, but Ethan did what he needed to do and pulled away at the end.
"He is running smart right now. I was really impressed with how our whole team ran tonight with our top five finishing in the top 26. Kade (Diercks) was big for us tonight, Luke (Woltman) continues to push up towards the front where he should be, Marshall (Arkfeld) is really figuring out how to be a successful high school runner as a freshman, and it was great to see Jonah (Churchill) back up there pushing for us tonight."
May said he was also impressed with the girls' team, who finished in sixth place. Freshman Maya Humlicek led the Titans with a 12th-place finish and time of 21:59.
"Our girls continued to impress tonight as well," he said. "Maya and Mahri (Manz) earned medals in a tough hot race and we have some younger girls who are really stepping up to fill some spots right now. It is exciting to see how they are growing as runners."
Eichhorn won the boys race, but Glenwood swept the team titles, finishing first, as a team, in both the boys and girls races.
Keller led the Rams on the boys' side with a runner-up finish and time of 16:38. Freshman Madelyn Berglund led the Glenwood girls with a second-place finish and time of 20:50.
Glenwood girls head coach Marissa Klindt was proud of how her entire team performed.
"We had our third meet sweep of the season last night - varsity, JV, and middle school all got first,' she said. "I am so proud of the mental toughness and dedication the girls had during the race yesterday. The lead cart took a wrong turn at the start of the varsity race, but the girls didn't let that bother them. We had five girls in the top 10 and all seven of our Varsity girls in the top 17. I saw a lot of improvement, and it makes me excited for the rest of the season."
Glenwood boys head coach Todd Peverill said it was a good race for his team as well.
"We're improving quite a bit the last three our four meets," he said. "Bryant ran extremely well. That's the closest he's been to Eichhorn all year long. Our number two guys had some allergies, but he did well. Dillion (Anderson), it was one of his best races of the year. Then my next six guys are all within 15 seconds of each other.
"They're running very well. Andrew Smith who was our No. 1 at the beginning of the year, he's been out with an ankle injury. He's recovered and I put him on JV and his time was fast enough to be fifth in the varsity race. We're gonna be at full strength finally. Things have really come together for us."
Other local teams in attendance include St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Treynor, Riverside and Underwood.
Boys Team Results
1. Glenwood - 54 - 2 7 10 17 18
2. Lewis Central - 73 - 1 11 15 22 24
3. St. Albert - 85 - 3 9 16 28 29
4. Clarinda - 106 - 5 8 14 39 40
5. Shenandoah - 170 - 19 23 36 45 47
6. Abraham Lincoln - 182 - 20 33 42 43 44
7. Red Oak - 189 - 4 34 37 56 58
8. Treynor - 226 - 12 27 5164 72 74
9. Thomas Jefferson - 241 - 13 46 52 61 69
10. Creston - 244 - 30 31 49 63 71
11. Underwood - 260 - 6 41 62 75 76
12. Riverside - 268 - 25 32 60 68 83
13. East Mills - 370 - 66 67 78 79 80
14. Southwest Valley - 382 - 57 73 82 84 86
Boys Individual Standings
1. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central - 16:27
2. Bryant Keller, Glenwood - 16:38
3. Riley Blay, West Nodaway - 16:47
4. Colin Lillie, St. Albert - 17:08
5. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak - 17:20
6. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda - 17:29
7. Bryce Patten, Underwood - 17:36
8. Cole Jorgenson, Sidney - 17:38
9. Liam Hays, Glenwood - 17:39
10. Treyton Schaapherder - 17:50
11. Madelo Dang, St. Albert - 17:55
12. Dillion Anderson, Glenwood - 18:00
13. Kade Diercks, Lewis Central - 18:05
14. Mason Yochum, Treynor - 18:16
15. Roi Soriano, Thomas Jefferson - 18:19
17. Luke Woltman, Lewis Central - 18:23
18. Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert - 18:24
19. Jackson Griffin, Glenwood - 18:25
20. Maverick Mixan, Glenwood - 18:26
22. Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln - 18:32
23. Preston Slayman, Glenwood - 18:40
24. Marshall Arkfeld, Lewis Central - 18:45
26. Jonah Churchill, Lewis Central - 18:46
27. Mason McCready, Riverside - 19:00
28. Logan Fuller, Lewis Central - 19:02
29. John Ross Biederman, Treynor - 19:04
30. Adam Denny, St. Albert - 19:09
31. Owen Wise, St. Albert - 19:13
35. Eric Buhackech, Riverside - 19:21
36. Lucas Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 19:23
38. Chase Morton, St. Albert - 19:27
42. Alex Gast, St. Albert - 19:40
45. Caleb Hatch, AHSTW - 19:52
48. Blake Allen, Underwood - 20:01
49. Aidan Watts, Abraham Lincoln - 20:03
50. Etienne Higgins, Abraham Lincoln - 20:04
51. Robbie Siiford, Abraham Lincoln - 20:10
53. Ethan Bose, Thomas Jefferson - 20:14
55. Dalton McCormick, Thomas Jefferson - 20:27
60. Jack Carley, Treynor - 20:50
61. Caden Geraghty. AHSTW - 20:51
62. Emmanuel Vallin, Thomas Jefferson - 20:53
64. Ethan Edwards, Lewis Central - 20:55
67. Connor Hytrek, Abraham Lincoln - 21:00
72. Caleb Stevens, Riverside - 21:26
73. Mark Markuson, Thomas Jefferson - 21:34
74. Hagen Heistand, Underwood - 21:43
76. Miles Nichols, Treynor - 21:48
80. Dalton Smith, Riverside - 22:29
81. Asa Venille, Thomas Jefferson - 22:39
83. Nick Berg, Thomas Jefferson - 23:01
87. Andrew Saar, Treynor - 23:32
89. Joseph Thornock, AHSTW - 24:15
90. Michael Davis, Treynor - 24:16
91. Clayton Luett, Underwood - 24:26
92. Carter Forbush, Underwood - 24:47
93. Michael Koricic, Treynor - 24:53
101. Alex Weis, Riverside - 27:10
Girls Team Results
1. Glenwood - 28 - 2 3 4 9 10
2. Clarinda - 52 - 1 5 6 16 24
3. St. Albert - 100 - 7 8 11 22 52
4. Creston - 123 - 14 21 25 28 35
5. Abraham Lincoln - 175 - 30 31 33 39 42
6. Lewis Central - 182 - 12 13 27 63 67
7. AHSTW - 200 - 20 32 37 41 70
8. Shenandoah - 203 - 18 34 48 50 53
9. Treynor - 208 - 29 36 38 46 59
10. Red Oak - 220 - 19 40 44 57 60
11. Thomas Jefferson - 232 - 23 45 47 55 62
12. Southwest Valley - 331 - 51 56 73 75 76
Girls Individual Results
1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda - 20:37
2. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood - 20:50
3. Beckyn Petersen, Glenwood - 20:54
4. Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood - 21:10
5. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda - 21:31
6. Raenna Henke, Clarinda - 21:36
7. Tyler Tingley, St. Albert - 21:40
8. Reese Duncan, St. Albert - 21:48
9. Riley Wiese, Glenwood - 21:54.25
10. Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood - 21:54.88
11. Carlyn McKeever, St. Albert - 21:57
12. Maya Humlicek, Lewis Central - 21:59
13. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central - 22:16
15. Lauren Hughes, Glenwood - 22:38
17. Ryley Nebel, Glenwood - 22:47
20. Rylie Knopp, AHSTW - 23:09
21. Becca Cody, Riverside - 23:22
23. Brenna Smith, St. Albert - 23:31
24. Jackie Moore, Thomas Jefferson - 23:45
28. Makenzie Stephens, Lewis Central - 24:09
30. Ryleigh Thomas, Treynor - 24:16
31. Bella Cain, Abraham Lincoln - 24:22
33. Nora Preston, Abraham Lincoln - 24:30
34. Ellie Peterson, AHSTW - 24:41
35. Sonia Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 24:44
38. Mira Dreyer, Treynor - 24:59
39. Ella Langer, AHSTW - 25:00
40. Andyn White, Treynor - 25:02
41. KayLynn Kepler Thompson, Abraham Lincoln - 25:09
43. Cali Petersen, AHSTW - 25:12
44. Gabby Louden, Abraham Lincoln - 25:22
45. Jennifer Rangel Mendoza, Abraham Lincoln - 25:26
47. Elena Lemus, Thomas Jefferson - 25:32
48. Noel Cramer, Treynor - 25:45
49. Phoebe Wilson, Underwood - 26:12
50. Mackenzie Harstad, Thomas Jefferson - 26:14
55. Kirsten Piskorski, St. Albert - 26:47
58. Athena Neville, Thomas Jefferson - 26:54
61. Kennedy Sanchez, St. Albert - 27:10
62. Brooklyn Currin, Treynor - 27:17
63. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood - 27:37
66. Reaghan McDaniel, Abraham Lincoln - 27:46
67. Sydney Hosick, Thomas Jefferson - 28:04
68. Ashten Thomson, Lewis Central - 28:07
70. Haley Allen, Thomas Jefferson - 28:27.21
71. Paige Sundberg, St. Albert - 28:27.72
73. Elise Mullenix, Lewis Central - 28:49
75. Kyleigh Hanna, Lewis Central - 29:18
76. Emily Wagner, Underwood - 29:31