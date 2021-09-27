Eichhorn wins second race

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn crossed the finish line first for the second time this season on Saturday at the Harlan Invite on Saturday.
He completed the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes and 20 seconds.
His victory led Lewis Central to a second-place team finish, but it was Glenwood who won the boys title, defeating L.C. by 37 points.
Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman won the girls race with a time of 19:21 leading the Cyclones to a team championship. Glenwood finished in second place in the girls race.
Many other city and area teams were also in action at the Harlan Invite including Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside and AHSTW.
Boys Team Results
1. Glenwood - 64 - 2 5 18 19 20
2. Lewis Central - 101 - 1 17 22 26 35
3. Clarinda - 129 - 8 12 30 38 41
4. Omaha South - 132 - 13 16 23 27 43
5. Atlantic - 134 - 7 9 31 39 48
6. St. Albert - 155 - 3 15 42 46 49
7. Bryan - 180 - 11 21 29 52 67
8. Harlan - 202 - 4 24 36 66 72
9. Abraham Lincoln - 231 - 27 34 55 56 59
10. Red Oak - 255 - 6 33 61 75 80
11. Thomas Jefferson - 282 - 10 45 60 81 86
12. Denison - 289 - 32 40 68 70 79
13. Treynor - 311 - 14 47 73 84 93
14. Riverside - 333 - 28 51 82 83 89
15. Creston - 361 - 53 62 63 88 95
Boys Individual Standings
1. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central - 16:20
2. Bryant Keller, Glenwood - 16:46
3. Colin Lillie, St. Albert - 17:06
4. Tyler Shelton, Harlan - 17:08
5. Liam Hays, Glenwood - 17:09
6. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak - 17:17
7. Drew Engler, Atlantic - 17:30
8. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda - 17:31
9. Zane Berg, Atlantic - 17:40
10. Roi Soriano, Thomas Jefferson - 17:44
14. Mason Yochum, Treynor - 18:01.31
15. Madelo Dang, St. Albert - 18:01.56
17. Kade Diercks, Lewis Central - 18:02
18. Dillon Anderson, Glenwood - 18:03
19. Maverick Mixan, Glenwood - 18:11
20. Jake Shannon, Glenwood - 18:12
22. Luke Woltman, Lewis Central - 18:17
25. Jackson Griffin, Glenwood - 18:20.56
26. Marshall Arkfeld, Lewis Central - 18:20.84
27. Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln - 18:28
28. Mason McCready, Riverside - 18:34
34. Robbie Siiford, Abraham Lincoln - 18:59.03
35. Jonah Churchill, Lewis Central - 18:59.28
42. Adam Denny, St. Albert - 19:14
45. Emmanuel Vallin, Thomas Jefferson - 19:19
46. Caleb Hatch, AHSTW - 19:22
47. Owen Wise, St. Albert - 19:23
48. John Ross Biederman, Treynor - 19:25
50. Chase Morton, St. Albert - 19:28
51. Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert - 19:30
52. Eric Duhacheck, Riverside - 19:31
56. Dalton McCormick, Abraham Lincoln - 19:37
57. Daxon Kindred, Abraham Lincoln - 19:39
60. Lucas Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 19:46
61. Ethan Bose, Thomas Jefferson - 19:48
65. Aidan Watts, Abraham Lincoln - 19:56
66. Alex Gast, St. Albert - 20:03
69. Caden Geraghty, AHSTW - 20:13
75. Jack Carley, Treynor - 20:29
78. Shawn Coleman, Lewis Central - 20:38
79. Jacob Kolhof, Lewis Central - 20:44
83. Mark Markuson, Thomas Jefferson - 21:09
84. Caleb Stevenson, Riverside - 21:16
85. Clayton Spies, Riverside - 21:21
86. Miles Nichols, Treynor - 21:31
88. Nick Berg, Thomas Jefferson - 21:33
91. Dalton Smith, Riverside - 22:14
93. Asa Neville, Thomas Jefferson - 22:30
95. Andrew Saar, Treynor - 22:39
98. Michael Koricic, Treynor - 23:48
99. Michael Davis, Treynor - 24:34
Girls Team Standings
1. Harlan - 51 - 1 4 13 16 17
2. Glenwood - 62 - 7 10 11 14 20
3. Clarinda - 72 - 6 8 12 18 28
4. Atlantic - 118 - 3 5 25 38 47
5. Omaha South - 126 - 15 21 22 31 37
6. St. Albert - 133 - 9 19 24 30 51
7. Denison - 200 - 2 34 44 55 65
8. Creston - 205 - 32 39 41 45 48
9. Abraham Lincoln - 274 - 40 46 61 63 64
10. Treynor - 293 - 49 54 58 62 70
11. Thomas Jefferson - 314 - 43 50 69 71 81
12. Lewis Central - 316 - 23 56 78 79 80
13. AHSTW - 319 - 42 53 57 83 84
14. Red Oak - 321 - 29 59 74 77 82
Girls Individual Rankings
1. Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan - 19:21
2. Lola Mendlik, Dension - 19:56
3. Ava Rush, Atlantic - 20:05
4. Kaia Bieker, Harlan - 20:14
5. Claire Pellett, Atlantic - 20:19
6. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda - 20:27
7. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood - 20:33
8. Raenna Henke, Clarinda- 20:58
9. Tyler Tingley, St. Albert - 21:03
10. Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood - 21:07
11. Riley Wiese, Glenwood - 21:09
14. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood - 21:30
19, Carly McKeever, St. Albert - 21:56
20. Lauren Hughes, Glenwood - 22:00
23. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central - 22:06
24. Reese Duncan, St. Albert - 22:10
26. Ryley Nebel, Glenwood - 22:19
27. Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood - 22:27
28. Becca Cody, Riverside - 22:33
31. Brenna Smith, St. Albert - 22:55
41. Bella Cain, Abraham Lincoln - 23:23
43. Ellie Peterson, AHSTW - 23:42
44. Eleana Lemus, Thomas Jefferson - 23:44
47. Macy Woods, Riverside - 23:48
49. Jennifer Rangel Mendoza, Abraham Lincoln - 23:55
52. Ryleigh Thomas, Treynor - 24:08.65
53. Mackenzie Harstad, Thomas Jefferson - 24:08.93
54. Mallory Daley, St. Albert - 24:20
56. Ella Langer, AHSTW - 24:27
57. Mira Dreyer, Treynor - 24:28
59. Makenzie Stephens, Lewis Central - 24:35
60. Cali Petersen, AHSTW - 24:36
61. Noel Cramer, Treynor - 24:39
63. Kirsten Piskorski, St. Albert - 24:49
64. Sonia Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 24:53
65. Andyn White, Treynor - 24:54
66. Andyn WHite, Treynor - 25:04
67. Lily Knau, Abraham Lincoln - 25:06
69. Emma Lee, Abraham Lincoln - 25:09
72. Athena Nevilla, Thomas Jefferson - 25:35
73. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor - 25:40
74. Haley Allen, Thomas Jefferson - 25:57
75. Kennedy Sanchez, St. Albert - 26:04
82. Elise Mullenix, Lewis Central - 27:12
83. Kyleigh Hanna, Lewis Central - 27:14