Eichhorn wins second race

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn crossed the finish line first for the second time this season on Saturday at the Harlan Invite on Saturday.

He completed the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes and 20 seconds.

His victory led Lewis Central to a second-place team finish, but it was Glenwood who won the boys title, defeating L.C. by 37 points.

Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman won the girls race with a time of 19:21 leading the Cyclones to a team championship. Glenwood finished in second place in the girls race.

Many other city and area teams were also in action at the Harlan Invite including Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert, Treynor, Riverside and AHSTW.

Boys Team Results

1. Glenwood - 64 - 2 5 18 19 20

2. Lewis Central - 101 - 1 17 22 26 35

3. Clarinda - 129 - 8 12 30 38 41

4. Omaha South - 132 - 13 16 23 27 43

5. Atlantic - 134 - 7 9 31 39 48

6. St. Albert - 155 - 3 15 42 46 49

7. Bryan - 180 - 11 21 29 52 67