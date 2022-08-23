Embrace the Hills bicycle ride back for 11th year

With more than 30 cyclists already registered, lots of preparation and prayer is already happening for the 11th annual Embrace the Hills bicycle ride scheduled for Saturday, September 17, 2022.

"Last year was a very emotional ride for me", said one cyclist who chose to remain anonymous. "Signing up for the 2022 ride, he wrote, "This will be a celebration of one year cancer free. Last year I rode by myself. I was having my thyroid removed that following Monday.

"I thought, 'What if I don't wake up and never get to do this again?' So on the way down Murray Hill I thought, I don't care what happens. I just let it rip and didn't use the brakes all the way down the hill. Yikes."

Murray Hill, with or without brakes, is one of the highest points in Harrison County, and bikers enjoy a gradual ascent of the final hill on the ride, greeted by breathtaking views at the top.

Cyclists are told to check their brakes before descending the steep side of Murray Hill to finish the final 10-mile leg of the journey which begins and ends in Mondamin, Iowa.

Two routes are available this year. The shorter route, 28 miles, embraces shorter hills but wonderful scenery and pit stops. The longer route, 48.5 miles with an optional shortcut, has more challenging hills, more scenery, and more pit stops including the Dutch 4 Corners Lemonade Stand with homemade cookies.

Bikers can register online (check out www.bikeiowa.com) or contact Richard and Tammi Mether at 402-253-5102 or tammimail@gmail.com. Save money and get a free t-shirt if you register by Saturday, August 27. Bikers are asked to donate one non-perishable food item as part of the registration fee, and proceeds from the ride are donated to the local food pantry in Mondamin, Matthew's House.

Anyone wanting to volunteer (SAG support vehicles, kitchen and dining room help, prayer team, food donations) can contact the Mether Family. T-shirts are also available for volunteers, but the deadline to purchase a shirt is August 27.

Law enforcement, military, and veterans all ride and eat for free, and there's a free T-shirt if you register by Saturday, August 27. All participants can enjoy the homemade foods available before and/or after the ride as well as snacks at the pit stops along the route.

So just "let it rip"... because what if you don't wake up and never get to do this again?