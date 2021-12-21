Evezic drops 23 against Kuemper in win

St. Albert sophomore Missy Evezic scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds on Tuesday night in a 50-40 win at Carroll Kuemper.

The Saintes held a one-point lead over the Knights entering the fourth quarter but took a four-point lead with around two minutes to go after sophomore Grace Manz grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and layed the ball back in.

St. Albert finished the game at the free throw line to pull away late.

“I think we just hit some shots and definitely at the end of the game we shot free throws well to kind of pull away,” St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel said. “It was a close ball game all the way down to a minute and half when we started pulling away a little.”

The teams were tied 23-23 at halftime before St. Albert outscored Kuemper 8-7 in the third to take a slight lead.

Wettengel said he was especially impressed with the performance of Evezic.

“She’s growing as a player,” he said. “She’s coming into her own and she’s learning. ... She had a nice game against a good center too. I thought Missy did a nice job.”

Another player that impressed the head coach was sophomore Ella Klusman, who locked down Kuemper leading scorer junior Catherine Mayhall, averages 13.5 points per game.

Klusman limited her to eight points.

“Ella Klusman did an excellent job defending Kuemper’s best guard,” Wettengel said. “Catherine is an All-Conference guard. She’s good. Ella just did a phenomenal job on her tonight. Constantly in the right place.”

Klusman also scored eight points.

Senior Peral Reisz finished with seven, senior Lena Rosloniec tallied two, sophomore Lilly Krohn totaled four, junior Landry Miller collected two and Manz finished with two.

St. Albert will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Atlantic.