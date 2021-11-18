Experienced Jackets hope for success

There is a lot of high hopes for the Thomas Jefferson bowling teams entering the 2021 season after returning many bowlers of the squad from a successful 2020 campaign.
One new piece to the puzzle is head coach Matt Young who is in his first year at the program.
“Right now we are pretty optimistic about the upcoming season and what we should be able to accomplish as a team,’ Young said. “As the new bowling coach I am excited about the opportunity to lead our team to success and teach our bowlers life long skills such as effort, perseverance, and teamwork. I’m also looking forward to building new relationships with my players and other coaches.”
According to varsity bound, last year the boys team went 3-3 in duals with wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West and Sioux City East. Their three losses came to Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North and Red Oak.
The played second in one tournament, third in the conference tournament and fourth in the holiday tournament and city tournament.
T.J. returns seniors Samuel Shanno and Eli Dross and sophomore Molan Bryant. Shanno’s best game with 209 and his best set was 369.
The girls team went 2-4 in duals with wins over Sioux City West and Sioux City East. Their four losses came to Abraham Lincoln, SIoux City North, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Red Oak.
The girls placed seventh in the holiday tournament, fourth in the city tournament, third at regionals and second in the one other tournament they competed in.
The girls team will have plenty of experience with five seniors, Marissa Byrd, Faith Christensen, Mackenzie Harstad, Trinity Meyer and Riley Rich, and two juniors, Chassidy Brittain and Talitha Dross.
Byrd bowled the high game and high set for Thomas Jefferson last season. Her high game was 196 and her high set was 363.
“Looking at the scores from last season the team bowled pretty solid throughout the season and played well in many of the tournaments they competed in,” Young said. “... Our goals for the season are that we get better each and every time we have the opportunity to step on the lanes and that we become a little more consistent each and every time we compete. If we could consistently increase our pinfall by five to 10 pins a competition I think the team would be pretty happy about where they would be at the end of the season.”
Young also added that he will be looking to the returning players to help lead the team.
“I would expect our older experienced bowlers to be the leaders this season but I have also heard through the grapevine that we have some strong bowlers coming in as well,” he said. “We’ll just have to see how our team shapes up after a couple of weeks.”
Thomas Jefferson starts its season at 3:30 p.m. on Nov 29 in a home dual against Abraham Lincoln at Thunderbowl.
Schedule Monday, Nov. 29, 3:30 p.m., vs Abraham Lincoln, Thunderbowl
Monday, Dec. 6, 3:00 p.m., vs Sioux City North, Thunderbowl
Friday, Dec. 10, 12:30 p.m., Home Tournament, Thunderbowl
Monday, Dec. 13, 3:00 p.m., at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Rush Lanes
Monday, Jan. 10, 3:00 p.m., at Sioux City West, Plaza Lanes
Monday, Jan. 17, 3:00 p.m., vs Sioux City West, Thunderbowl
Thursday, Jan. 20, 3:00 p.m., Tournament, Thunderbowl
Monday, Jan. 24, 3:00 p.m., at Lemars, Sweet 16 Lanes
Friday, Jan. 28, 1:00 p.m., City Meet, Thunderbowl
Saturday, Jan. 29, 10:00 a.m., Tournament, Red Oak Lanes
Monday, Feb. 7, 1:00 p.m., Conference Tournament, Plaza Lanes (Sioux City)
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 1:00 p.m. District meet, TBD