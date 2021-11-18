Experienced Jackets hope for success

The girls placed seventh in the holiday tournament, fourth in the city tournament, third at regionals and second in the one other tournament they competed in.

The girls team will have plenty of experience with five seniors, Marissa Byrd, Faith Christensen, Mackenzie Harstad, Trinity Meyer and Riley Rich, and two juniors, Chassidy Brittain and Talitha Dross.

Byrd bowled the high game and high set for Thomas Jefferson last season. Her high game was 196 and her high set was 363.

“Looking at the scores from last season the team bowled pretty solid throughout the season and played well in many of the tournaments they competed in,” Young said. “... Our goals for the season are that we get better each and every time we have the opportunity to step on the lanes and that we become a little more consistent each and every time we compete. If we could consistently increase our pinfall by five to 10 pins a competition I think the team would be pretty happy about where they would be at the end of the season.”

Young also added that he will be looking to the returning players to help lead the team.