Falcons, Bulldogs, Vikings represent Class A District 7

St. Albert, Riverside and AHSTW all had multiple players earn Class A District 7 honors for their performance this season.

Riverside senior Austin Kremkoski was named the offensive MVP and earned a spot on the first team offense.

Kremkoski passed for 1,493 yards and 15 touchdowns on 97 completions and rushed for 957 yards and 10 touchdowns on 97 carries.

Senior Rhett Benley, sophomore Grad Jeppsen and junior Nate Messerschmidt also earned first-team honors for the Bulldogs.

AHSTW senior Denver Pauley, senior Raydden Grobe and senior Jordan Ratzlaff, senior Blake Tuma and junior Aidan Martin all made the first team for the Vikings.

St. Albert junior Keaton Barnes and sophomore Brendan Monahan made the First Team for the Falcons.

A handful of players also made the Class A District 7 second team and honorable mention list.

Athletes making the second team include, Riverside senior Jace Rose, junior Ayden Salais, junior Brody Zimmerman, senior Nolan Moore, AHSTW junior Kyle Sternberg, junior Brayden Lund, junior Jaicob Madsen, senior Jace Peterson, senior Quintin Martin, St. Albert junior Brendan Monahan, senior Dan McGrath, junior Cael Hobbs, junior David Helton and senior Nate Kay.

AHSTW junior Cole Scheffler and senior Garrisoin Gettler, St. Albert sophomore Brandon McCall and sophomore Tony Busch and Riverside sophomore Kyler Rieken and junior JJ Wilson all made the honorable mention list.