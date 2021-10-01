 Skip to main content
Falcons fall against Mount Ayr
St. Albert QB Brendan Monahan throws a pass toward a receiver by the right sideline. Monahan threw for 48 yards on five completions.

 AUSTIN HEINEN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

St. Albert football struggled to slow down Mounty Ayu junior quarterback Jaixen Frost and company in a 53-0 loss on the road.

The loss drops the Falcons to 0-5 on the season. Head coach Jake Driver is hoping to see his team bounce back before senior night next week.

"We played hard. There were some good things that happen," Driver said. "We would make a mistake, and against a good team like that, you can't make those mistakes. They made us pay just about every single time.

They made some nice throws. Their quarterback is a really nice player. He put some balls on the money. They did a nice job against us. We just have to get better. Next week it's senior night. We're going to honor our seniors, and hopefully, we can do some things to win on Al Leber field. That's a big accomplishment."

The Raiders scored 13 points in the first quarter, 20 in the second six in the third and 14 in the fourth.

Despite being shut out for the third straight week, Driver said the Falcons are showing improvement. He added he's specifically proud of how his seniors have handled a difficult season.

"Our seniors have led us," he said. "I told them tonight, a sign of a true leader is how you respond in extreme adversity. I think that they will do that. They're good young men, and I told them the results haven't always been the way we wanted them for your senior season, but we can do some things that can change the way in which we do things.

"That can be what you hang your hat on for your senior year, that we made the adjustment, we fought through adversity to keep things going in a positive direction when everyone around us probably didn't think we should. I'm going to lean heavily on our seniors to do that, and hopefully we can do that on senior night."

St. Albert (0-6) 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Mount Ayr (5-2) 13 20 6 14 -- 53

