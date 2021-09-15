Falcons XC run away with win

St. Albert boys cross country ran away with a victory at the AHSTW invite on Tuesday in Avoca with three runners finishing in the top 10 of the meet and six in the top 20.

Junior Colin Lillie won the race with a time of 17 minutes and 17 seconds, defeating Underwood senior Bryce Patten by 27 seconds.

The St. Albert girls also had a good race, finishing in second place behind Logan-Magnolia.

Freshman Tyler Tingley led the girls with a time of 21:41 and a third-place finish.

"St. Albert girls are running very well," head coach Russ Sindelar said. "Carly McKeever ran a great race alongside Tingley. Brenna Smith ran a much improved race as did Kennedy Sanchez and Mallory Daley. These girls are racing well and displayed that.

"The Boys team is consistently getting better and continuing to run personal best times on all courses. "They are very hungry to win.

"Colin had another individual victory and Haydn Piskorski ran a greatly improved race. We had a newcomer to the boys team, Madelo Dang, at 7 feet, 1 inch, he is easy to spot. He ran a great race on his inaugural outing. Our boys team is truly a tough team."

St. Albert is in action next at 9 a.m. on Sep. 25 at the Harlan Invite.