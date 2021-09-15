Falcons XC run away with win

St. Albert boys cross country ran away with a victory at the AHSTW invite on Tuesday in Avoca with three runners finishing in the top 10 of the meet and six in the top 20.
Junior Colin Lillie won the race with a time of 17 minutes and 17 seconds, defeating Underwood senior Bryce Patten by 27 seconds.
The St. Albert girls also had a good race, finishing in second place behind Logan-Magnolia.
Freshman Tyler Tingley led the girls with a time of 21:41 and a third-place finish.
"St. Albert girls are running very well," head coach Russ Sindelar said. "Carly McKeever ran a great race alongside Tingley. Brenna Smith ran a much improved race as did Kennedy Sanchez and Mallory Daley. These girls are racing well and displayed that.
"The Boys team is consistently getting better and continuing to run personal best times on all courses. "They are very hungry to win.
"Colin had another individual victory and Haydn Piskorski ran a greatly improved race. We had a newcomer to the boys team, Madelo Dang, at 7 feet, 1 inch, he is easy to spot. He ran a great race on his inaugural outing. Our boys team is truly a tough team."
St. Albert is in action next at 9 a.m. on Sep. 25 at the Harlan Invite.
Boys Team Results
1. St. Albert - 46 - 1 4 8 16 18
2. Woodbine - 72 - 5 7 14 21 26
3. Missouri Valley - 90 - 6 11 20 25 28
4. IKM-Manning - 100 - 12 13 16 29 30
5. Treynor - 120 - 3 10 17 47 53
6. Riverside - 149 - 9 24 35 39 42
7. Underwood - 163 - 2 23 40 46 52
8. Logan-Magnolia - 194 - 34 36 38 41 45
9. Heartland Christian - 239 - 43 44 48 54 60
Boys Individual Results
1 Colin Lillie St. Albert 17:17
2 Bryce Patten Underwood 17:44
3 Cole Dooley Treynor 17:53
4 Hadyn Piskorski St. Albert 17:54
5 Landon Bendgen Woodbine 18:03
6 Cody Gilpin Missouri Valley 18:27
7 Gunner Wagner Woodbine 18:31
8 Adam Denny St. Albert 18:32
9 Mason McCready Riverside 18:34.4
10 Mason Yochum Treynor 18:34.6
16 Madelo Dang St. Albert 19:23
18 John Ross Biederman Treynor 19:32
19 Owen Wise St. Albert 19:33.0
20 Chase Morton St. Albert 19:33.2
23 Alex Gast St. Albert 20:01
24 Blake Allen Underwood 20:03
26 Caden Geraghty AHSTW 20:05
27 Eric Duhahek Riverside 20:06
33 Caleb Hatch AHSTW 20:38.1
42 Clayton Spies Riverside 21:19
45 Miles Nichols Treynor 21:47
49 Dalton Smith Riverside 22:03
51 Carson Thomsen Underwood 22:09
56 Caleb Stevens Riverside 22:44
58 Jacob Boswell St. Albert 23:04
60 Brady Dingus Heartland 23:30
61 Max King Heartland 23:37
63 Joseph Thornock AHSTW 23:44
65 Clayton Luett Underwood 24:28
67 Diego Huey Heartland 24:33
68 Alex Weis Riverside 24:40
71 Harrison Goehring Underwood 24:46
72 Andrew Saar Treynor 24:48
73 Elijah Lewis Heartland 24:50
74 Michael Davis Treynor 24:55
76 Michael Korcic Treynor 25:31
77 Carter Forbush Underwood 25:37.2
80 Jaden Teitsort Riverside 26:06
82 Nolan Smith St. Albert 26:58
83 Brant Spies Riverside 27:17
90 Josiah Gray Heartland 30:19
93 Jackson Wigington St. Albert 31:27
94 Nathaniel Biederman Treynor 32:28
Girls Team Results
1. Logan-Magnolia - 26 - 1 2 5 6 12
2. St. Albert - 55 - 3 4 8 18 22
3. IKM-Manning - 95 - 11 14 19 25 26
4. AHSTW - 103 - 9 20 21 23 30
5. Audubon - 105 - 7 10 16 35 37
7. Exira-EHK - 135 - 17 27 28 29 34
Girl Individual Results
1 Courtney Sporrer Logan-Magnolia 19:50
2 Madison Sporrer Logan-Magnolia 20:20
3 Tyler Tingley St. Albert 21:41
4 Carly McKeever St. Albert 21:45
5 Haedyn Hall Logan-Magnolia 22:07
6 Mya Moss Logan-Magnolia 22:19
7 Stefi Beisswenger Audubon 22:29
8 Brenna Smith St. Albert 22:40
9 Rylie Knop AHSTW 22:47
10 Grace Steinmetz Heartland Christian 22:53
15 Becca Cody Riverside 23:32
23 Macy Woods Riverside 24:34
25 Kirsten Piskorski St. Albert 24:45
27 Ella Langer AHSTW 24:57
28 Ellie Peterson AHSTW 24:58
29 Jordyn Reimer Underwood 25:01
30 Mallory Daley St. Albert 25:10
32 Mira Dreyer Treynor 25:29
33 Phoebe Wilson Underwood 25:33
34 Cali Petersen AHSTW 25:34
35 Kenedy Sanchez St. Albert 25:50
40 Noel Cramer Treynor 26:54
41 Brooklynn Currin Treynor 27:04