FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Connor looks for growth in first year

First-year Thomas Jefferson golf head coach Matt Connor has a young team this year, but that isn’t stopping the Yellow Jackets from setting goals.

With no seniors on the squad, T.J. is focusing on improving throughout the year and growing as players.

Connor said the coaching transition so far.

“I think there’s a feeling out period in the first week of practice,” he said. “It’s them getting to know me and me getting to know all of them. The coaching staff might be different compared to the previous coaching staff. Just getting those things figured out.

“I’m just trying to work with each kid individually and help them get better and that’s the goal for the season. We played Dodge park on (Aug. 17) and we play Dodge probably four or five times this season. Our goal is, ‘Hey, we shot this the first time we played it, let’s make sure we’re improving each time we play.’ That’s what our goal is and talking to kids about we’re not just thinking about this year. We’re thinking about next year. How can we make ourselves better this year, so we can be better for next year.”

A lot of this work is on the players swings and mechanics. Connor is hoping this work leads to the steady improvement he is looking for.