FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Connor looks for growth in first year

First-year Thomas Jefferson golf head coach Matt Connor has a young team this year, but that isn’t stopping the Yellow Jackets from setting goals.
With no seniors on the squad, T.J. is focusing on improving throughout the year and growing as players.
Connor said the coaching transition so far.
“I think there’s a feeling out period in the first week of practice,” he said. “It’s them getting to know me and me getting to know all of them. The coaching staff might be different compared to the previous coaching staff. Just getting those things figured out.
“I’m just trying to work with each kid individually and help them get better and that’s the goal for the season. We played Dodge park on (Aug. 17) and we play Dodge probably four or five times this season. Our goal is, ‘Hey, we shot this the first time we played it, let’s make sure we’re improving each time we play.’ That’s what our goal is and talking to kids about we’re not just thinking about this year. We’re thinking about next year. How can we make ourselves better this year, so we can be better for next year.”
A lot of this work is on the players swings and mechanics. Connor is hoping this work leads to the steady improvement he is looking for.
Thomas Jefferson has no seniors on the team, but does have a few juniors.
The Yellow Jackets have a couple of sophomores and one freshman in Kendall Bell.
“It’s a pretty close team,” Connor said. “I wouldn’t say there’s one guy leading as in verbal or action. They all are just there working and they get along well which is nice.”
Jace Mundt and Jacob Lesley were the leading scorers last year and Bell led the team in the first meet of the season.
T.J. is trying to install fundamentals in the young group this year.
“I’m telling the boys that score is important, but if we can’t get a good swing to be repeated, that’s what we need to work on the most,” Connor said. “Until we get those things figured out, chipping, putting, hitting off the tee, the score doesn’t matter. You might have a lucky day and shoot a 90, but you’re going to consistently shoot 120 if you have an inconsistent swing.
“We need to figure out how to make each person more consistent, so we can start shooting better scores. It’s hard to put a number on it. But, I just tell the boys, ‘make every swing your best swing.’ Hopefully the numbers will take care of themselves in the end.”
Thomas Jefferson opened the season on Aug. 17 and is in action next at 10 a.m. on Thursday in a triangular at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City.