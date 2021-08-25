FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Disappointment becomes motivation for TJ

Thomas Jefferson football left last season with a bad taste in its mouth after only winning two games, but head coach Brant Anderson said the team is using that feeling as motivation headed into next year.

The Yellow Jackets are setting their sights high once again and hope to maybe earn a spot in the postseason.

“We expected to perform better than that,” Anderson said. “... Kids really want to turn things around. We want to put a better impression out there of the football program, put a better view out there than what we showed last year.”

T.J. does return a lot of experience. The roster currently lists 14 seniors and 16 juniors. Among those players returning are the starting quarterback, leading rusher, two top receivers and all of its defensive backs.

Senior Austin Schubert will be under center for Thomas Jefferson. He will be a three-year starter. Junior Devon Bovee was the leading rusher from a year ago and senior Reese Schlotfeld will also be a key in the rushing game.

On the defensive side, Braetyn Couse led the Yellow Jackets in interceptions.