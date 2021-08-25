FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Heartland looks for improvement

Heartland Christian volleyball only won two games last year, but the returning players are looking to improve upon that number in 2021.

The Eagles won’t have a ton of depth to complete this goal, as head coach Heather Heffernan expects the team to just play with six starters — as opposed to a starting seven with frequent substitutions.

“We had two seniors graduate last year, this year we do not have any seniors on the team,” she said. “It is a smaller team with nine to 10 girls.

“However, we do have three girls in the team that had played club during the off-season, which is great for our team. I am glad to see the interest in the sport growing at Heartland, that we have girls working in the off-season for the sport of volleyball.”

The six players Heffernan expects to play the majority of the time are junior Grace Heffernan, junior Mady Jundt, sophomore McKenna McCord, junior Kelsi Fichter, freshman Emma Brown and freshman Kayci Brennan.