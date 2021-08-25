FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lewis Central looks for continued success

Lewis Central volleyball has had a lot of success as of late. The Titans have had winning season every year since 2011, including a 19-7 campaign last season.
L.C. is hoping to continue that success in 2021 after returning many of the key pieces from a year ago.
“We had a very young team last year, comprised basically of freshmen, sophomores and I had a couple seniors,” head coach Mike Bond said. “I have a lot of people returning this year.
“We’re hoping to at least match (last year). To get a 19 or 20-win season is not very easy. Especially last year was an abbreviated season. We’re hoping we have a good uninterrupted season this year without some COVID issues in the area and state.”
On top of it’s season long goals, Lewis Central also has benchmarks it hopes to hit throughout the season. These goals will grow and evolve throughout the season to keep the Titans motivated and striving for more.
“We set some goals and are working on trying to achieve them, but most of ours are we set those short-term goals, what we want to do for the first third of the season, (or) where do we want to go second (third of the season),” Bond said.”We’ll set those as we go along throughout the year.”
Bond believes the team’s biggest strength comes from its depth. He plans on playing anywhere from eight to nine players in the regular rotation.
Developing this depth has been a long term goal for Lewis Central. This has been developed by epmhsaising the other teams in the program and focusing on skill progression for all levels.
“That’s been a long-term goal of ours as coaches, is to be able to build depth on the team,” Bond said. “That even carries down into the other levels. Our JV has some good people that will be playing for us, our reserve team, our freshmen. We believe we’ll be able to build some good depth for that one also. It’s definitely been an emphasis as coaches, is to build depth. We think that’s going to be one of the keys to long-term success.”
Not only does Bond have a bunch of players he trusts to put on the court, but he added that he believes all of them are fairly evenly skilled and can all make an impact.
“I think our strength is probably our depth,” he said. “I would say that they’re willingness to work as a team, our strong team ethic is going to carry us a long way. We don’t have one person that we go to or rely on, or two people. Right now, everyone that’s in on the rotation will be able to contribute for us.”
The team has loads of young talent but will have some senior leadership to help lead the squad.
“We have a couple seniors that are definitely going to be able to take that leadership role,” Bond said.”I have a four-year setter returning, her name is Karly Brown. Anna Galles outside hitter, this is her second year on the varsity.”