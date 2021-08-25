FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lewis Central looks for continued success

Developing this depth has been a long term goal for Lewis Central. This has been developed by epmhsaising the other teams in the program and focusing on skill progression for all levels.

“That’s been a long-term goal of ours as coaches, is to be able to build depth on the team,” Bond said. “That even carries down into the other levels. Our JV has some good people that will be playing for us, our reserve team, our freshmen. We believe we’ll be able to build some good depth for that one also. It’s definitely been an emphasis as coaches, is to build depth. We think that’s going to be one of the keys to long-term success.”

Not only does Bond have a bunch of players he trusts to put on the court, but he added that he believes all of them are fairly evenly skilled and can all make an impact.

“I think our strength is probably our depth,” he said. “I would say that they’re willingness to work as a team, our strong team ethic is going to carry us a long way. We don’t have one person that we go to or rely on, or two people. Right now, everyone that’s in on the rotation will be able to contribute for us.”

The team has loads of young talent but will have some senior leadership to help lead the squad.