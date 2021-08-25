FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lynx boys XC hopes to leap in standings

Abraham Lincoln boys cross country finished in seventh place out of eight in the Missouri Valley River conference a year ago.

First-year head coach Matt Lee is hoping for a turnaround in his first season. Lee isn’t new to the program, as he has been a volunteer coach on the girls side for the last four years.

If A.L. climbs in the conference standings it will have to do it without the help of nearly half a dozen seniors who graduated last year. What the Lynx do return is a core group of juniors.

“This should be a rebuild year for us,” he said. “I’m fortunate to have a few kids that are on three years of running. ... I have a group of juniors that were pretty constant practicing during the summer. They’re already in pretty good shape. We’re kind of a young team. I have a lot of freshmen.”

Juniors Robbie Siford and Lucas Fitch look to be two of the top runners.

Another promising runner for Abraham Lincoln this season is sophomore Cody Smith.

“He had a really good track season, so we’ll see how that transitions over into cross country,” Lee said.