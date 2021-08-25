FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lynx boys XC hopes to leap in standings

Abraham Lincoln boys cross country finished in seventh place out of eight in the Missouri Valley River conference a year ago.
First-year head coach Matt Lee is hoping for a turnaround in his first season. Lee isn’t new to the program, as he has been a volunteer coach on the girls side for the last four years.
If A.L. climbs in the conference standings it will have to do it without the help of nearly half a dozen seniors who graduated last year. What the Lynx do return is a core group of juniors.
“This should be a rebuild year for us,” he said. “I’m fortunate to have a few kids that are on three years of running. ... I have a group of juniors that were pretty constant practicing during the summer. They’re already in pretty good shape. We’re kind of a young team. I have a lot of freshmen.”
Juniors Robbie Siford and Lucas Fitch look to be two of the top runners.
Another promising runner for Abraham Lincoln this season is sophomore Cody Smith.
“He had a really good track season, so we’ll see how that transitions over into cross country,” Lee said.
Junior Dalton McCormic, freshman Etienne Higgins and junior Merric Becker are three other runners that Lee said have looked solid through the first two weeks of practice.
Given the talent on the roster, Lee is hoping the Lynx could surprise some people this season.
“I think we have some pretty good individual goals,” he said. “We would like to see some top-10 finishes and as a team we’d like to finish third or fourth in the conference this year. I think it’s very doable because LeMars graduated five seniors and they finished second last year and Thomas Jefferson graduated five seniors last year also.
“I think we stand a very good chance of moving up, it’s a just a matter of where we finish. Whether it’s third, fourth or fifth. I really think we’re going to be closer to the third or fourth position this year. We have some solid goals. The kids know they have to continue to work hard and they’re definitely putting in the miles.”
Abraham Lincoln opens the season at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Plattsmouth Invitational.
“It’s going to be up to the kids to set that goal and follow through,” Lee said. “They have to push themselves.”