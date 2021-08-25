FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lynx football excited, not fazed by 5A jump

After losing a considerable amount of production, and jumping up from Class 4A to the newly-established Class 5A, one would understand if the Abraham Lincoln football team had some concerns heading into this season.

That is simply not the case.

In fact, Lynx coach John Wolfe said some things feel like they’ve hardly changed. Having played some of the powerhouse schools in the new 5A class in recent history, the Lynx are eager to take the next step in their program, which Wolfe says this team has been right on the cusp of.

“We’re 5A this year, but that’s not really different for us,” A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. “It’s really more like a some teams dropped down type of deal, it’s not like we jumped up. We had some great leaders and some great athletes and some great kids last year that were seniors and graduated, but we also have a number of amazing kids this year that have stepped into this role. We feel like really, we’re kind of reloading.”

The Lynx graduated a handful of standout seniors, including a starting quarterback and running back, but Wolfe said Abraham Lincoln seems to have found solid replacements for these spots.

Senior Eli Lusajo will take over under center and Mikaele Hayes will replace his brother TJ at the running back position.