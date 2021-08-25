FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lynx football excited, not fazed by 5A jump

After losing a considerable amount of production, and jumping up from Class 4A to the newly-established Class 5A, one would understand if the Abraham Lincoln football team had some concerns heading into this season.
That is simply not the case.
In fact, Lynx coach John Wolfe said some things feel like they’ve hardly changed. Having played some of the powerhouse schools in the new 5A class in recent history, the Lynx are eager to take the next step in their program, which Wolfe says this team has been right on the cusp of.
“We’re 5A this year, but that’s not really different for us,” A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. “It’s really more like a some teams dropped down type of deal, it’s not like we jumped up. We had some great leaders and some great athletes and some great kids last year that were seniors and graduated, but we also have a number of amazing kids this year that have stepped into this role. We feel like really, we’re kind of reloading.”
The Lynx graduated a handful of standout seniors, including a starting quarterback and running back, but Wolfe said Abraham Lincoln seems to have found solid replacements for these spots.
Senior Eli Lusajo will take over under center and Mikaele Hayes will replace his brother TJ at the running back position.
“These skill kids were really something and they were,” Wolfe said. “But, the kids that are filling those roles are doing a phenomenal job. We’re excited about a lot of kids in those same positions.”
Receiver Tim McCarthy is another new face that A.L. hopes will be a factor on both sides of the ball.
Skill positions aren’t the only area that has the Lynx excited for 2021. Wolfe said he believes the team will be solid in many areas.
“I feel like I could go across the board,” he said. “We’ve been really impressed with the development and these kids just stepping into these roles and filling shoes that were pretty big. These kids are just doing a fantastic job. It doesn’t feel like we’re filling in any beats.”
Despite moving up to 5A, the schedule doesn’t look much different after many teams changed classifications.
A.L. will see many similar teams such as Thomas Jefferson, Denison-Schleswig, Sioux City West and Sioux City North. The Lynx will also have a shot at some of the top teams in the state in Waukee and West Des Moines Valley.
“Hopefully by the time we get those guys we’re in a position where we’ve gained some confidence and have continued to get better each week and have put ourselves in a position to hopefully compete and come out with the win,” Wolfe said. “We do look forward to testing ourselves.”
Abraham Lincoln will open the season at 7 p.m. on Friday against Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Stadium.