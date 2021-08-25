FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: New season calls for new names to rise for Falcon football

The year of 2020 was a rough year for a lot of people, but for the St. Albert football team it was a year that led the Falcons to Cedar Falls.

After staring last season 0-2, St. Albert won its next eight games before falling to Grundy Center at the UNI-Dome in the state semifinal. The bad news for the Falcons is the team graduated 12 sensational seniors, many in which played key roles in earning a trip to the dome.

The good news is Falcons head coach Jake Driver has seen lots of kids rise to the occasion in the first two weeks of practice and believes the Falcons don’t have to rebuild, and can look to just reload.

“There is a lot of talent that we lost from our senior class, but their ability to get up in football games allowed us to play some guys that might not be the front-tier guys that everyone thinks of,” Driver said. “We’ve got some other guys that played some roles for us last year.”

Some key names the Falcons are looking at this year are Keaton Barnes, Camren Mardesen, A.J. Scott and William Cihacek.

Newer faces mentioned are Nate Kay, Leo Salas, John Helton, David Helton and Sam Gubbels.