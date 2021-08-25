FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: New season calls for new names to rise for Falcon football

The year of 2020 was a rough year for a lot of people, but for the St. Albert football team it was a year that led the Falcons to Cedar Falls.
After staring last season 0-2, St. Albert won its next eight games before falling to Grundy Center at the UNI-Dome in the state semifinal. The bad news for the Falcons is the team graduated 12 sensational seniors, many in which played key roles in earning a trip to the dome.
The good news is Falcons head coach Jake Driver has seen lots of kids rise to the occasion in the first two weeks of practice and believes the Falcons don’t have to rebuild, and can look to just reload.
“There is a lot of talent that we lost from our senior class, but their ability to get up in football games allowed us to play some guys that might not be the front-tier guys that everyone thinks of,” Driver said. “We’ve got some other guys that played some roles for us last year.”
Some key names the Falcons are looking at this year are Keaton Barnes, Camren Mardesen, A.J. Scott and William Cihacek.
Newer faces mentioned are Nate Kay, Leo Salas, John Helton, David Helton and Sam Gubbels.
“It’s been a good showing for us this year,” Driver said. “We’re really picking up what we’re doing. We’ve asked some more from our kids than we probably have in the past. They’re doing that really well. We’re happy with that. We rely heavily on our junior class. There’s six of them, but they’ll probably all be two-way starters at some point and time.”
Driver said the team will also rely on a few sophomores to step up and contribute in key roles such as Tony Busch, Brandon McCall and Jaxson Lehnen.
The goal remains the same for St. Albert despite the new faces on the team — make the playoffs.
The Falcons have made the playoffs 28 times in school history and hope to make it 29 this season.
“That’s just what we do,” Driver said. “That’s a goal. If you can make the playoffs, anything can happen after that. That’s our number one priority. That’s what we always say. Let’s make the playoffs, then go see if we can upset some people or be a front runner, but you can’t do any of that if you don’t make the playoffs.
“I’m not a big person that talks about winning championships and doing all those things. Let’s be honest it takes some luck to do that. It takes staying healthy, it takes having the right personnel, it takes a lot of different things. I’ve coached a lot of really good teams that haven’t won it. I’ve been fortunate enough to coach teams that have.”
St. Albert will open the season at 7 p.m. on Friday at Treynor.