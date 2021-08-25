 Skip to main content
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Titans swimming hopes to continue success
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Titans swimming hopes to continue success

20201002_spo_lcswimming_6

Lewis Central’s Kylee Brown, top, and Council Bluffs’ Elaina Vrchoticky compete in the 100-yard freestyle event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Lewis Central swimming had a lot of success a year ago. The Titans sent six swimmers to state and return four of them.

L.C. finished 13th in the team scoring at state and were lead by junior Kylee Brown. who placed second in the 100-meter breaststroke and set the school record.

Sophomore Sydnie Collins also scored at the state meet after finishing 23rd in the 100 backstroke.

Junior Hannah Steinmetz and sophomore Mia Hansen both qualified for state on a relay team.

Head coach Bruce Schomburg hopes the success continues into 2021.

“We currently have 18 girls out,” he said. “... Our schedule is pretty full this year. We have 12 meets. I know that the girls that are returning that scored last year, their goals are to get back there naturally and swim faster.”

Schomburg expects Brown to have especially high goals after placing second at state.

“I’m sure her goal will be to be a state champion,” he said. “The other girls on the team their goal is try to get to state. I think anybody’s goal is to try to qualify for state.”

The four returning qualifiers aren’t the only swimmers showing promise early in the season.

“They’ve been very competitive,” Schomburg said. “We had a lot of girls, there are several of them that I can see them racing in practice. They’re being competitive. I think they want to win some of those relay spots.

“At practice we pretty much practice every stroke. We don’t have, ‘OK, you’re a freestyler or a sprinter, you’re a distance person, you’re a breastroker.’ I have them practice all the strokes. A lot of meets, it depends on who we’re swimming like any coach. “

Given the lack of teams in southwest Iowa, the Titans do have to travel quite a bit. Lewis Central will take multiple trips to Des Moines.

Lewis Central girls swimming will open the season at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 in a meet at Carroll.

