FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Titans swimming hopes to continue success

Lewis Central swimming had a lot of success a year ago. The Titans sent six swimmers to state and return four of them.

L.C. finished 13th in the team scoring at state and were lead by junior Kylee Brown. who placed second in the 100-meter breaststroke and set the school record.

Sophomore Sydnie Collins also scored at the state meet after finishing 23rd in the 100 backstroke.

Junior Hannah Steinmetz and sophomore Mia Hansen both qualified for state on a relay team.

Head coach Bruce Schomburg hopes the success continues into 2021.

“We currently have 18 girls out,” he said. “... Our schedule is pretty full this year. We have 12 meets. I know that the girls that are returning that scored last year, their goals are to get back there naturally and swim faster.”

Schomburg expects Brown to have especially high goals after placing second at state.

“I’m sure her goal will be to be a state champion,” he said. “The other girls on the team their goal is try to get to state. I think anybody’s goal is to try to qualify for state.”

The four returning qualifiers aren’t the only swimmers showing promise early in the season.