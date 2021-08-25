FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: TJ runners hope to continue success

Thomas Jefferson cross country has a history of success as of late. The last few years the Yellow Jackets have sent runners to the state meet.

The lone state qualifier from last season has graduated, but the remaining runners are still setting high goals for themselves.

There is plenty of competition on the boys and girls side with about eight runners per side competing for seven varsity spots.

On the boys side, seniors Roi Soriano, Poe Khwa Hsee and Aaron Burney come in with high expectations. Juniors Ethan Bose, Mark Markuson, Asa Neville and Emmanuel Vallin along with sophomore Nick Berg look to round out the varsity roster.

Soriano looks to be the leading runner so far in the season. Muehlig hopes to see him finish in the top 25-20 in meets.

The girls are led by seniors Regan Gant, Mackenzie Harstad, Sydney Hosick and Jacquelyn Moreno while juniors Haley Allen, Hailey Carlson, Eleana Lemus and Athena Neville hope to fill the rest of the varsity spots.