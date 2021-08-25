 Skip to main content
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: TJ runners hope to continue success
Thomas Jefferson’s Roi Soriano competes in the boys 4x800-meter relay event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Thomas Jefferson cross country has a history of success as of late. The last few years the Yellow Jackets have sent runners to the state meet.

The lone state qualifier from last season has graduated, but the remaining runners are still setting high goals for themselves.

There is plenty of competition on the boys and girls side with about eight runners per side competing for seven varsity spots.

On the boys side, seniors Roi Soriano, Poe Khwa Hsee and Aaron Burney come in with high expectations. Juniors Ethan Bose, Mark Markuson, Asa Neville and Emmanuel Vallin along with sophomore Nick Berg look to round out the varsity roster.

Soriano looks to be the leading runner so far in the season. Muehlig hopes to see him finish in the top 25-20 in meets.

The girls are led by seniors Regan Gant, Mackenzie Harstad, Sydney Hosick and Jacquelyn Moreno while juniors Haley Allen, Hailey Carlson, Eleana Lemus and Athena Neville hope to fill the rest of the varsity spots.

“Last year boys had a decent year and girls were in the middle of the pack,” said T.J. head coach Douglas Muehlig, who leads both teams. “I was proud of them. We lost a lot of seniors on the boys and the girls we only lost one senior but we lost some other kids too. We’re just going to make hay out of what we can.”

Muehlig said the runners have been putting in the work at practice through two weeks and he hopes to see that pay off once the season starts.

“The kids are working hard,” he said. “We’re trying to get the kids to build up their stamina right now. Several of the kids ran this summer. That helps. We’re just trying to build and see what can happen. They’re good kids.”

The team also has a bit of added motivation this year. Former T.J. head coach and an assistant coach on last year’s squad Rich Bartholomew passed away in the offseason. His son, Kyle, is an assistant on the team.

Bartholomew also started the junior high program, which led to a lot of success for the Yellow Jackets over the years.

“He was really a booster,” Muehlig said. “He coached at T.J. for a number of years helping with volunteering. One year he got 19 freshman boys out. ... The kids just loved him. I’m sure we’ll be thinking about him and run to honor him all year.”

Taylor Oats is another assistant coach on the squad.

Thomas Jefferson opens the season at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Glenwood Invite.

