FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Without football, ISD looks to XC

Iowa School for the Deaf didn’t have enough numbers for football this fall, so athletes will be looking to cross country as a competitive outlet and to stay in shape this fall.

Former head football coach Brent Welsch will take over as head coach of the cross country team this season, for a team that only has two runners with previous cross country experience — senior Gregory Musinde-Kazeba and freshman Adrian Perez, who ran in junior high.

The rest of the team remains a mystery. Students didn’t come back to school until this past week, so Welsch wasn’t quite sure who would come out. But, he was hopeful without football that some of his former players would give running a chance.

“I did try to recruit some boys last spring,” Welsch said through an interpreter. “Of course, we’ll have some new students coming in this fall.”

Without knowing who will be on the team, it has been difficult to set team goals ahead of the season.

“I’m hoping that the two boys coming back will be able to carry the team and lead the team,” Welsch said. “Both of them ran track last spring and Adrian is starting to do more long-distance running. He started doing that last spring. I’m hoping to see some improvements there.