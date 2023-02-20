Logan Falt of Bellevue, Neb., and Caryn Crocfer of Council Bluffs were the male and female leaders in Bluffs Track Club's 10-kilometer race Saturday, Feb. 18, at Lake Manawa.
Cody Smith and Danni Arroyo, both of CB, were the male and female 2-mile winners.
Next up for BTC is its annual CB 13-Mile Run on March 4. That race, which is celebrating 50 years this year, will be added to the regular 2-mile and 10K offerings that day. All races are a $5 entry, and they all begin at 10 a.m. at Lake Manawa's North Shore area. Enter the park at South 11th Street and proceed through the raised traffic barriers to the parking lot.
For more information, visit Bluffs Track Club page on Facebook.
Here are the results from Feb. 18:
10K Results: 1. Logan Falt, Bellevue, Neb., 19-29M*, 42:15; 2. Dermot Ferry, CB, 50-59M*, 43:05; 3. Chris Aarhus, Omaha, 50-59M, 43:38; 4. John Milstead, Omaha, 30-39M*, 45:58; 5. Caryn Crocfer, CB, 50-59F*, 48:03; 6. Andrew Codney, CB, 30-39M, 50:29; 7. Justin Wacker, CB, 40-49M*, 50:54; 8. Ron Lampe, Omaha, 40-49M, 51:06; 9. Ty Reimers, Omaha, 40-49M, 57:14; 10. Simon Falcon, Omaha, 30-39M, 67:36; 11. Bea Sides, Omaha, 70+F*, 70:41.
People are also reading…
2-Mile Results: 1. Cody Smith, CB, 15-18M*, 13:18; 2. Connor Hytrek, CB, 15-18M, 14:47; 3. Danni Arroyo, CB, 30-39F*, 15:09; 4. Bailee Shupp, CB, 30-39F, 16:31; 5. Emily Billings, CB, 15-18F*, 17:28; 6. Sara Corbella, CB, 15-18F, 17:41; 7. Sheri Noar, Omaha, 60-69F*, 23:40; 8. Monty Mathews, Omaha, 60-69M*, 24:44; 9. Gib Wittland, CB, 70+M*, 25:36.
*=Age Group Winner