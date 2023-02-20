Next up for BTC is its annual CB 13-Mile Run on March 4. That race, which is celebrating 50 years this year, will be added to the regular 2-mile and 10K offerings that day. All races are a $5 entry, and they all begin at 10 a.m. at Lake Manawa's North Shore area. Enter the park at South 11th Street and proceed through the raised traffic barriers to the parking lot.