Underwood needed every bit of clutch hitting, pitching and fielding in a 3-1 win over Cascade in Thursday’s 2A State Semifinal at Merchants Park in Carroll as the Eagles advance to their first state final.

Junior Jack Vanfossan was in control through the first four innings, settling in after allowing a base runner to reach in the first and second innings by setting down the Cougars in order in the third and fourth.

Vanfossan also got some early support, as a grounder to second off the bat of freshman Garrett Luett caused trouble for Cascade second baseman Nick Hoffman and scored Mason Boothby, who led off the game with a single and finished 3-for-4.

“We just pass the baton,” the junior center fielder said. “That's our thing, pass the baton. If I can get up there and get on base, we have a really good chance to score and we got really good hitters behind me all the way through the lineup.”

Leading 1-0, the Eagles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Ryker Adair in the bottom of the third. The freshman third baseman was focused on just hitting the ball.

“Just pretty much hit the ball, make the play, make them make the error, or put in the gap, whatever you have to do. Just don't strike out, help the team.”

Adair was also able to make a few keys plays at the hot corner, and credited the rest of the defense for executing when they needed to.

“(Jack’s) pitching is amazing. Like, even if there's no defense, it would probably still be low scoring game because pitching is that good. But then we also have an amazing infield and really quick outfield that can make the plays. And like we have Garrett at shortstop and the plays that we needed to make out there, we made, which is very good.”

On the mound, Vanfossan allowed just his second earned run of the season on an RBI single in the fifth, but was able to strand a pair of Cougars on base with a strikeout, his fifth and final in the outing

“He didn't have his best stuff,” head coach Andy Vanfossan said. “He didn't locate necessarily as well as he normally does. But he did just enough to keep them off balance.”

But the junior starting pitcher really had to compose himself in the sixth inning.

With the bases loaded and two outs – the lead restored to two after an RBI single by Gus Bashore – Vanfossan got the out when he needed to with a pop up .

“I don't know how many breaths I took, I was kind of scared,” Jack said. “I think I maybe took one breath the entire inning, I got a little scared. I had to trust myself. When he (Andy Vanfossan) came out and talked, he said, ‘Just believe in yourself.’ So I knew I had just throw down the middle, let them put the ball in play and let my defense work, and it just happened to come to me that time.”

Then in the seventh inning, with a runner on first and two outs, the junior pitcher had reached 108 pitches. Coach Vanfossan went out to the mound, encouraged Jack assertively that he would finish the game, and the Eagles pitcher got the job done.

“Usually when I get to about 100 (pitches), it kind of goes numb a little bit, so (when) I was throwing to that last batter, I couldn't really feel the ball in my hands. It probably isn't a good thing. But I mean I'm lucky I found the zone.”

Jack induced a grounder to second – which was bobbled but collected and thrown to first – to send the Eagles to their first state championship game.

“It was a sigh of relief, that and pick up the ball and throw it to first,” Coach Vanfossan said. “I mean, this field, it's an immaculate field. We're fortunate enough to come up here and play Kuemper (Catholic) every year, so I think that definitely helps. But again, with how this field is, it's fast, it's very, very fast.”

Going into a state final, perhaps a year of schedule with no seniors, Bashore summarized it best.

“It’s a crazy feeling, it really is. First time in state (final) in high school history, just being able to make it to the tournament and win games, so going to change the game it's huge, especially everyone returning next year. We can just build this experience just take how it is.”

“I’ve said it before, we didn't really know it was gonna happen coming into season,” Boothby added. “There's a couple of positions that we were kind of up in the air, who was gonna get it. But some guys have pulled through, especially at first base (Luke Seidler) and catcher (Lucas Bose) that we did not know who's gonna get those spots. So I mean, our young team I think really helps us. We got nothing to lose.”

Coach Vanfossan added that the team keeps things loose, and even on the way up from Underwood were talking about anything but the game. He expects the attitude to carry over into tomorrow’s final at 2:30 p.m.

“We're talking about school, we're talking about just other stuff and that's who they are. I mean, if we would have got 10-runned, it would have been quiet on the bus. But once we got 10 miles outside of town, they'd have been talking about going golfing, going fishing or whatever. They are your typical small town kids, couldn't be more happy for them.”

Cascade (25-9) 000 010 0 – 1 5 3

Underwood (25-3) 101 010 x – 3 6 0