First-round playoff games announced

Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-man teams now know their first-round opponents for the 2021 football playoffs after the regular season ended on Friday.
Four local teams will start their postseason journey on Friday at 7 p.m.
Class 1A No. 2 Underwood (8-0) will host Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg and Treynor (6-2) will host Ridge View (5-3).
In Class A, Tri-Center (5-3) travels to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2) and AHSTW (4-4) will go on the road to No. 7 Moville Woodbury Central (7-1).
Complete First Round Matchups
Class 2A
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-6) at No. 7 Inwood West Lyon (6-2)
Sheldon (3-5) at No. 1 Southeast Valley (7-1)
No. 6 Spirit Lake (6-2) at Osage (5-3)
West Liberty (3-5) at No. 3 Waukon (7-1)
LaPorte City Union (3-5) at Monticello (6-2)
Osceola Clarke (5-3) at Williamsburg (5-3)
Centerville (4-4) at No. 4 West Marshall (7-1)
Roland-Story (3-5) at No. 5 Greene County (7-1)
No. 9 Estherville Lincoln Central (5-3) at No. 10 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-3)
Red Oak (3-5) at No. 2 OABCIG (7-1)
Orange City Unity Christian (5-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)
New Hampton (5-3) at No. 7 North Fayette Valley (7-1)
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (3-5) at Camanche (5-3)
Northeast (4-4) at Wellman Mid-Prairie (5-3)
Bloomfield Davis County (4-4) at Iowa Falls-Alden (5-3)
PCM (4-4) at Clarinda (4-4)
Class 1A
Onawa West Monona (2-6) at No. 9 Hawarden West Sioux (7-1)
Emmetsburg (3-5) at South Central Calhoun (7-1)
Eagle Grove (3-5) at No. 5 Dike-New Hartford (8-0)
South Hardin (3-5) at No. 6 Dyersville Beckman Catholic (8-0)
Cascade (4-4) at No. 3 Iowa City Regina (8-0)
Durant (2-6) at No. 4 Sigourney/Keota (8-0)
Pleasantville (4-4) at No. 1 Van Meter (8-0)
Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg (4-4) at No. 2 Underwood (8-0)
Carroll Kuemper Catholic (4-4) at Hull Western Christian (3-5)
Truro Interstate 35 (4-4) at Woodward-Granger (5-3)
MFL MarMac (6-2) at No. 10 Denver (7-1)
Aplington-Parkersburg (5-3) at Waterloo Columbus Catholic (6-2)
Eldon Cardinal (5-3) at West Branch (6-2)
Mediapolis (5-3) at No. 8 Pella Christian (7-1)
Jewell South Hamilton (4-4) at No. 7 ACGC (7-1)
Ridge View (5-3) at Treynor (6-2)
Class A
Tri-Center (5-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2)
Alta-Aurelia (5-3) at No. 1 Britt West Hancock (8-0)
Saint Ansgar (3-5) at No. 5 Grundy Center (7-1)
Nashua-Plainfield (4-4) at No. 2 Troy Mills North Linn (8-0)
Bellevue (5-3) at No. 6 Lisbon (7-1)
Riverside Highland (3-5) at Lynnville-Sully (7-1)
Madrid (3-5) at Mount Ayr (6-2)
AHSTW (4-4) at No. 7 Moville Woodbury Central (7-1)
IKM-Manning (5-3) at Paullina South O’Brien (6-2)
Starmont (3-5) at No. 3 North Butler (7-1)
Alburnett (4-4) at Fairbank Wapsie Valley (6-2)
Mason City Newman Catholic (6-2) at No. 9 Winthrop East Buchanan (7-1)
Traer North Tama (6-2) at Wapello (6-2)
Earlham (5-3) at No. 8 Belle Plaine (6-2)
Ogden (4-4) at No. 10 Southwest Valley (6-2)
LeMars Gehlen Catholic (5-3) at No. 4 Logan-Magnolia (7-1)
Eight-Player
Springville (4-4) at No. 7 Jackson Junction Turkey Valley (8-0)
East Mills (4-4) at No. 1 Anita CAM (8-0)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-3) at No. 4 Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0)
Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at Harris-Lake Park (6-2)
Tripoli (5-3) at Gilbertville Don Bosco (6-2)
Dunkerton (4-4) at No. 3 Easton Valley (8-0)
Edgewood-Colesburg (5-3) at No. 5 Wayland WACO (8-0)
New London (4-3) at No. 2 Montezuma (9-0)
Brooklyn BGM (5-3) at Martensdale-St. Marys (6-2)
Lamoni (4-4) at No. 8 Lenox (8-0)
Northwood-Kensett (6-2) at No. 9 Lansing Kee (7-1)
Stanton/Essex (6-2) at No. 6 Audubon (7-1)