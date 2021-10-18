 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First-round playoff games announced
0 comments
alert

First-round playoff games announced

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
101921-cbn-spo-football-p1

Junior Underwood quarterback Alex Ravlin escapes Treynor senior Caleb Iliff in a game earlier this year. Both Underwood and Treynor will play in the first round of the football playoffs on Friday. 

 AUSTIN HEINEN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-man teams now know their first-round opponents for the 2021 football playoffs after the regular season ended on Friday. 

Four local teams will start their postseason journey on Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 1A No. 2 Underwood (8-0) will host Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg and Treynor (6-2) will host Ridge View (5-3).

In Class A, Tri-Center (5-3) travels to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2) and AHSTW (4-4) will go on the road to No. 7 Moville Woodbury Central (7-1). 

Complete First Round Matchups

Class 2A 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-6) at No. 7 Inwood West Lyon (6-2)

Sheldon (3-5) at No. 1 Southeast Valley (7-1)

No. 6 Spirit Lake (6-2) at Osage (5-3)

West Liberty (3-5) at No. 3 Waukon (7-1)

LaPorte City Union (3-5) at Monticello (6-2)

Osceola Clarke (5-3) at Williamsburg (5-3)

Centerville (4-4) at No. 4 West Marshall (7-1)

Roland-Story (3-5) at No. 5 Greene County (7-1)

No. 9 Estherville Lincoln Central (5-3) at No. 10 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-3)

Red Oak (3-5) at No. 2 OABCIG (7-1)

Orange City Unity Christian (5-3) at Clear Lake (5-3)

New Hampton (5-3) at No. 7 North Fayette Valley (7-1)

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (3-5) at Camanche (5-3)

Northeast (4-4) at Wellman Mid-Prairie (5-3)

Bloomfield Davis County (4-4) at Iowa Falls-Alden (5-3)

PCM (4-4) at Clarinda (4-4)

Class 1A 

Onawa West Monona (2-6) at No. 9 Hawarden West Sioux (7-1)

Emmetsburg (3-5) at South Central Calhoun (7-1)

Eagle Grove (3-5) at No. 5 Dike-New Hartford (8-0)

South Hardin (3-5) at No. 6 Dyersville Beckman Catholic (8-0)

Cascade (4-4) at No. 3 Iowa City Regina (8-0)

Durant (2-6) at No. 4 Sigourney/Keota (8-0)

Pleasantville (4-4) at No. 1 Van Meter (8-0)

Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg (4-4) at No. 2 Underwood (8-0)

Carroll Kuemper Catholic (4-4) at Hull Western Christian (3-5)

Truro Interstate 35 (4-4) at Woodward-Granger (5-3)

MFL MarMac (6-2) at No. 10 Denver (7-1)

Aplington-Parkersburg (5-3) at Waterloo Columbus Catholic (6-2)

Eldon Cardinal (5-3) at West Branch (6-2)

Mediapolis (5-3) at No. 8 Pella Christian (7-1)

Jewell South Hamilton (4-4) at No. 7 ACGC (7-1)

Ridge View (5-3) at Treynor (6-2)

Class A 

Tri-Center (5-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2)

Alta-Aurelia (5-3) at No. 1 Britt West Hancock (8-0)

Saint Ansgar (3-5) at No. 5 Grundy Center (7-1)

Nashua-Plainfield (4-4) at No. 2 Troy Mills North Linn (8-0)

Bellevue (5-3) at No. 6 Lisbon (7-1)

Riverside Highland (3-5) at Lynnville-Sully (7-1)

Madrid (3-5) at Mount Ayr (6-2)

AHSTW (4-4) at No. 7 Moville Woodbury Central (7-1)

IKM-Manning (5-3) at Paullina South O’Brien (6-2)

Starmont (3-5) at No. 3 North Butler (7-1)

Alburnett (4-4) at Fairbank Wapsie Valley (6-2)

Mason City Newman Catholic (6-2) at No. 9 Winthrop East Buchanan (7-1)

Traer North Tama (6-2) at Wapello (6-2)

Earlham (5-3) at No. 8 Belle Plaine (6-2)

Ogden (4-4) at No. 10 Southwest Valley (6-2)

LeMars Gehlen Catholic (5-3) at No. 4 Logan-Magnolia (7-1)

Eight-Player

Springville (4-4) at No. 7 Jackson Junction Turkey Valley (8-0)

East Mills (4-4) at No. 1 Anita CAM (8-0)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-3) at No. 4 Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0)

Kingsley-Pierson (4-4) at Harris-Lake Park (6-2)

Tripoli (5-3) at Gilbertville Don Bosco (6-2)

Dunkerton (4-4) at No. 3 Easton Valley (8-0)

Edgewood-Colesburg (5-3) at No. 5 Wayland WACO (8-0)

New London (4-3) at No. 2 Montezuma (9-0)

Brooklyn BGM (5-3) at Martensdale-St. Marys (6-2)

Lamoni (4-4) at No. 8 Lenox (8-0)

Northwood-Kensett (6-2) at No. 9 Lansing Kee (7-1)

Stanton/Essex (6-2) at No. 6 Audubon (7-1)

Newell-Fonda (7-1) at Janesville (7-1)

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (7-1) at No. 10 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1)

North English English Valleys (6-1) at Liberty Center Southeast Warren (5-3)

Baxter (7-1) at Tabor Fremont-Mills (5-3)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Reivers avenge lone loss
Amateur

Reivers avenge lone loss

  • Updated

Three shots on goal are all NJCAA Division-I No. 8 Iowa Western women’s soccer needed to avenge its only loss, of the season, on Wednesday at …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert