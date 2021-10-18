First-round playoff games announced

Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-man teams now know their first-round opponents for the 2021 football playoffs after the regular season ended on Friday.

Four local teams will start their postseason journey on Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 1A No. 2 Underwood (8-0) will host Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg and Treynor (6-2) will host Ridge View (5-3).

In Class A, Tri-Center (5-3) travels to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (6-2) and AHSTW (4-4) will go on the road to No. 7 Moville Woodbury Central (7-1).

Complete First Round Matchups

Class 2A

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (2-6) at No. 7 Inwood West Lyon (6-2)

Sheldon (3-5) at No. 1 Southeast Valley (7-1)

No. 6 Spirit Lake (6-2) at Osage (5-3)

West Liberty (3-5) at No. 3 Waukon (7-1)

LaPorte City Union (3-5) at Monticello (6-2)

Osceola Clarke (5-3) at Williamsburg (5-3)

Centerville (4-4) at No. 4 West Marshall (7-1)

Roland-Story (3-5) at No. 5 Greene County (7-1)