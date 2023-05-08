Atlantic – Atlantic Trojan angler Jake Wailes of Wiota, IA caught five fish totaling 68.25” to win the first tournament of the season Fairlife Yup Junior division presented by Remington Seeds at Littlefield Lake, a press release from Southwest Iowa Fishing Team states.

Second place went to Brentyn Hoover from Anita, Brendan Wilke from Atlantic was third, fourth went to Letty McSorely from Carson and rounding out the top five was Holden DeVore from Atlantic.

Grady Joens from Underwood, IA caught a full 5-bag limit measuring 71.5 inches to hold on to score a victory in the Powerade High School Division. Evan Powell from Norwalk finished in the second spot and Lucas Bose from Underwood was third. The final two spots went to Joaquin Wailes from Wiota and Collin Rudy of Atlantic.

Grady Joens also reeled in the biggest fish to earn the AM Cohron & Sons Big Fish of the tournament with his 15” bass.

Twenty-five student anglers competed at the first Duke Rentals Kayak tournament of the season. All combined the student anglers caught 103 fish with a total length of 1023 inches which is almost 10” average length fish. All fish were safely returned to the lake.

Powerade High School Division

Rank Angler School Total Score

1 Grady Joens Underwood Eagles 71.75

2 Evan Powell Indianola Indians 69.75

3 Lucas Bose Underwood Eagles 69.50

4 Joaquin Wailes Atlantic Trojan 68.25

5 Colin Rudy Atlantic Trojan 67.75

6 Tegan Steinkuehler Harlan Cyclone 65.75

7 Conor Britten Red Oak 63.75

8 Sawyer Nelson Indianola Indians 40.75

9 Owen Hoover CAM Cougars 40.00

10 Cody Swank Harlan Cyclone 24.75

Fairlife Junior Division

Rank Angler School Total Score

1 Jake Wailes Atlantic Trojan 68.25

2 Brentyn Hoover CAM Cougars 68.00

3 Brendan Wilke Atlantic Trojan 66.50

4 Letty McSorley Riverside Bulldogs 65.50

5 Holden DeVore Atlantic Trojan 40.50

6 Colton Frieze Griswold Tigers 39.50

7 Ryder Lane ACGC Chargers 26.50

8 Caden Frieze Griswold Tigers 25.55

9 Grayson Molgaard Atlantic Trojan 14.00

10 Grady Roberts Atlantic Trojan 14.00

Other special prize winners at the tournament:

Big Bite Baits First Fish- Holden DeVore

Fast Metal First Five in the Box- Tegan Steinkuehler

Bass Pro Five Alive- Jake Wailes, Brentyn Hoover, Brendan Wilke, Letty McSorley, Grady Joens, Evan Powell, Lucas Bose, Joaquin Wailes, Collin Rudy, Tegan Steinkuehler, Conor Britten

Trash It Ol Blue Bait Tackle- Grayson Molgaard, Tegan Steinkuehler

Middle River Buck Blinds Off the Hook- Grayson Molgaard

Haulin in the Most Bass Dump Truck Jigs- Evan Powell

Money Bag Fishing Assault- Collin Rudy

Trevor Frederickson Leadership Award- Hunter Quist (fished in kayak with a broken foot)

The next Duke Rentals Kayak series tournament will be Sunday, June 11 at Yellow Smoke Lake in Denison, Iowa.