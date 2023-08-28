Week one of the fall season is in the books and it’s only going to get busier and more eventful from here. Football, cross country, volleyball, swimming, and golf have at least done one contest by now, thus giving us a taste of what’s to come this season.

As many things happened this week here are five things and some side notes of what happened this week. That said, let’s get to this week’s notes.

1. Lewis Central isn’t

going anywhere.Great programs don’t know what a rebuild is because they just reload. Lewis Central defeated Harlan in a game that went as everyone imagined it would. Close and competitive to the very final play. It was another instant classic for this rivalry. It certainly wasn’t pretty at times, but Titans coach Justin Kammrad described the game well. LC didn’t quit. They weathered the storm that was a 14-0 deficit created by turnovers, fought back, and eventually won the game late thanks to a 35-yard field goal from their backup kicker Jimmy Scott.

As impressive as this win is, the Titans showed that they still have plenty of work to do. Two turnovers turned into 14 points for the Cyclones. Erase those mistakes and Harlan only puts six points on the board, which speaks volumes for the defense. Yes, yes, Harlan lost some skill players but were still rated No. 1 for a reason. Both of these teams are going to be a handful for anyone who takes the field against them. As one would expect, there’s still plenty to fix and polish after week one, but a win over the back-to-back Class 3A state champion is a pretty good place to start.

2. AHSTW’s run game is going to be electric!Out of 409 total yards offense against Tri-Center 362 yards came on the ground on just 17 total carries. Luke Sternberg was a wrecking ball as he ran for 145 yards, on just seven carries, three scores, and returned two 90+ yard returns for touchdowns before the night was over. These Vikings don’t carry just one sword though. Camden Soukup made his name known by running for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and only needed six carries to do it! Did I mention Soukup and Sternberg are both juniors?

The Viking’s run game looks primed to rampage over defenses this year and potentially the next one as well. As impressive as this was, can they do it again in Oakland against a Riverside team that held West Monona to just 78 yards on the ground? The Vikings have dates at Class 2A No. 9 Kuemper, return home to face Class 1A No. 2 Underwood, followed by a visit from Treynor, in that order. There are plenty of tests ahead for the Vikes. We’ll know exactly where they stand after that stretch.

3. Iowa Western women’s soccer is coming in hot!The Reiver women have already started the season 3-0 and have set a program record as they are on a 21-game win streak dating back to August 31st of last year. They’ve already defeated two top-20-ranked teams and have yet to allow a goal to any of their opponents. Offensively, they’ve scored five goals or more in each game. Needless to say, these girls are wasting no time as they fly their flag high as the top-ranked team to start this season. They’ll be on the road for both of their contests this week but will return home on Sept. 6 against St. Ambrose JV.

4. Hot start for some Hawkeye volleyball teams!With four Hawkeye 10 teams in the preseason rankings, it’s no surprise that the Hawkeye 10 is going to be one of the most competitive conferences in the state once again. Glenwood, currently unranked, has started the young season 7-1 and looking strong as well after going 3-0 at their own quad on Thursday and 4-1 at the Cyclone invite on Saturday.

Class 4A No. 7 Lewis Central hosted a tournament on Saturday where they went 4-0 and didn’t lose a single set. As great as their performance was some big tests are heading their way, starting with a home game with Clarinda on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Then the Titans will head to Iowa City to play the likes of Bettendorf, Iowa City High, and Ankeny Centennial. Needless to say, the Titans will be tested there.

Class 1A No. 7 St. Albert starts the season 2-2, with tough losses to Glenwood and Class 2A No. 9 Treynor, who’s off to a solid start of their own, but beat two solid teams in Underwood and East Sac County at the Cyclone Invite in Harlan last Saturday. They’ll have another big weekend in Atlantic where a rematch with Treynor could happen, along with meeting against the likes of Knoxville, Atlantic, and Grand View Christian.

Red Oak (4-2) and Kuemper (5-2) also start the new season in the polls and have started strong. Conference games in the Hawk 10 are going to be a wild ride this year, as they traditionally are.

5. Glenwood Cross Country hits the ground running!You could also call it picking things up where they left off as the Rams boys and girls squad claimed team titles at their home meet this past Saturday. Bryant Keller was the best of the boys placing second individually, and freshman Grace Berglund was the girl’s best finisher at third.

The Rams rolled through almost all the competition they faced last year with an experienced bunch. The Rams are going to be a tough unit once again, as they proved on Saturday.

Side notes:

6. St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson football still have plenty of work to do.Both teams played solid opponents on Friday night and fell in tough battles. Both coaches are proud of the effort as they look to rebuild their programs, but unfortunately, you can’t go from the poor house to the penthouse in a snap.

7. The defending

champion Reivers are everyone’s target.The defending NJCAA champion has a target on their backs? Shocker! While it’s obvious that the Reivers will be the team to beat this season as they enter the new year ranked as the No. 1 NJCAA program in the country. Their first game at Dodge City shows that the Reivers can expect everyone’s top-notch effort.

With this year’s team about 90 percent different starters from last season, we know that some things will look different, but as Coach Scott Strohmeier says, “The winning expectation does not change.” The Reivers take on their first ranked opponent at Titan Stadium on Saturday, can they defend their early claim on top of the juco football world?