FOOTBALL: Lynx name Peter Kilburg new head football coach

Abraham Lincoln named Peter Kilburg their new head football coach in a press release on Sunday.

Kilburg, a graduate of Bellevue High School where he played football and ran track, brings two years of coaching experience as he replaces John Wolfe. The former head coach resigned after a 3-6 season.

At Bellevue, Kilburg was the 1A-D3 Offensive MVP, 2017 Athlete of the Year for both the Telegraph Herald and Quad City Times, and was on the Des Moines Register All-Elite Team while setting numerous individual and team records.

Graduating with a bachelor's degree in education and history from Loras College, Kilburg led the Duhawks to a 2021 Indoor team title in track and field.

Hired to teach in the social studies department at AL in the spring of 2021, Kilburg also helps coach the Lynx track and field team.

“We are very excited to announce Mr. Peter Kilburg as the leader of the Abraham Lincoln football program. The energy and commitment Coach Kilburg will bring to our football program and school is very exciting,” AL Activities Director Jeff Novotny said in the press release.

“Thank you to Mr. Novotny and the athletic department on hiring me as the next head football coach. I am beyond excited to begin working with the kids, parents, and the rest of the community to foster positive relationships and strong connections. I am confident in my abilities and the surrounding coaching staff that we can build an exciting and competitive team to compete at the highest level of competition in the state of Iowa,” Kilburg said.