Jeremiah Watters has been selected as the new head coach for the Thomas Jefferson High School football program.

He will replace Kevin Culjat who resigned recently due to family personal reasons.

“I’m extremely excited and honored to be named the new Head Coach at TJ,” Watters said. “From our high school athletes all the way down to our youth programs, I want to build a culture and program that makes successful, hard working, and respectful young men on and off of the field. The pride of the TJ community is unmatched, and we will do everything possible to give the community and the student athletes what they deserve now and going forward as we build together.”

According to Luke Peterson, T.J. Activities Director, Watters will continue the growth of the Thomas Jefferson High School football program.

"Coach Watters brings a wide variety of coaching experiences to our program. I am looking forward to him implementing his system and the growth that our players will achieve under his direction and guidance,” Peterson said. “We are looking forward to the continued growth of our football program and providing that positive experience for all of our aspiring football players - from the youth through middle school. I am confident that Coach Watters can take our program to the next level!".

Watters spent time playing for Iowa State, Iowa Central, Northwestern College, Omaha Beef, and also had workouts with numerous NFL teams. His previous coaching stints include Briar Cliff University and Midland University at the NAIA level just to name a few.

Watters earned a master’s degree in adaptive physical therapy and strength training from Coe College, and a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and sports management while playing for Northwestern College.